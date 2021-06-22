Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Four Great Japantown Restaurants to Visit

Brandon Wang
 15 days ago

Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

Japantown is one of the greatest neighborhoods in all of San Francisco for those looking for a great meal and are particularly partial to Japanese and Asian cuisine. The neighborhood itself is just a few blocks in around and is quite a cozy area but despite the small size, the whole area is very densely populated with restaurants. These establishments all specialize in dishes like ramen, sushi, and Japanese shabu shabu.

In addition to the huge volume of restaurants per block, Japantown somehow still manages to squeeze in a few more establishments like karaoke bars, specialty gift shops, and Asian grocery stores. One of the most recognizable areas of Japantown is the Peace Pagoda which is a huge Japanese structure and consists of a five level pagoda. The Peace Pagoda is also utilized as a landmark for many community events throughout the Japantown community. Here are some of the restaurants to try out in Japantown.

1. Tenroku Sushi

Tenroku Sushi is one of the most enjoyable eating experiences around Japantown not only because of the quality of fish at a reasonable price point but also because Tenroku Sushi is actually one of the few conveyor belt sushi establishments around San Francisco. This conveyor belt sushi places are a great place to go with friends or family as the prices are very reasonable and the fish is always fresh and well prepared. Tenroku Sushi is definitely one of the classic Japantown restaurants and does well to separate itself from the various other sushi options with their fun conveyor belt eating experience.

Tenroku Sushi can be found located at 1825 Post St #215.

2. Marufuku Ramen

Marufuku Ramen is one of the biggest names in Japantown and despire the strong competition, is one of the most popular ramen shops in the area. For those that love ramen, Japantown is like a dream come true with dozens of ramen shops to be found it can at times be difficult to pick the right one. Marufuku Ramen is definitely a great choice for those that have yet to try this ramen shop. This establishment is always popular with visitors to Japantown and lines are always long. For those that do not want to wait in lines there is also the option of joining the waitlist on Yelp beforehand to reduce wait times.

Marufuku Ramen can be found located at 1581 Webster St #235.

3. Takoyaki Yama-Chan

Takoyaki Yama-Chan is one of the restaurants in Japantown that is actually more like a food stall than a restaurant. In most places, a food stall might not be preferrable to a restaurant but this is entirely not the case for takoyaki. The ideal and authentic takoyaki experience should be through a food stall. The takoyaki at Yama Chan is grilled in the same traditional style commonly found in Osaka and are a great snack to snag around Japantown.

Takoyaki Yama Chan can be found located inside the building at 1737 Post St STE395.

4. Mochill Mochidonut

One of the newest trends that have taken over the dessert scene in the Bay Area is the mochi donut. The mochi donut is a wonderfully chewier version of a normal donut. These donuts are not exactly the same texture as mochi but are instead somewhere in the middle of mochi and donut. The shapes and colors of these donuts are also great and vibrant adding to the fun of taking a bite out of one of these delicious desserts.

Mochill Mochidonut can be found located inside the building at 1737 Post St STE395.

