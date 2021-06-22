Cancel
When Life Hands You Lemons (or Limes), Grill Them

By Danielle Lapierre
americastestkitchen.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrilling meats and vegetables, we don’t need to tell you, is great. Grilling stone fruit adds char and smokiness to its sweetness. But have you considered grilling citrus?. Grilling your lemons and limes adds a subtle smoky flavor to the fruit. It magically transforms the flavor from tart and acidic to something deeper, sweeter, and more complex. It gives your citrus a new dimension—a great twist for sauces and cool drinks.

