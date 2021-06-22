Cheely’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns next month

The third annual Cheely’s Hot Dog eating contest is scheduled for next month and so far Walton County firefighter Brandon Talbird remains the unbeaten champion. After taking the first contest in 2019 with 12, yes that’s 12, hot dogs in just 8 minutes, he dropped down to 10 in 2020, but still walked off, well maybe waddled a bit after that, with the second handmade leather championship belt. We’re not sure if he’s going to see if he can make it a hat trick, but if he does, he’s going to be tough to beat. Is there anyone willing to take him on?