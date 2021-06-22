Shaped by Flames: The Impacts of Wildfire

There was the distinct sound of crackling, as if the largest imaginable campfire was creeping through the forest. I felt the warmth of flames on any area of exposed skin as a strong radiant heat. Fire season. The most direct way to experience fire in a forest is to work wildland fire and put in the hours — hiking in the forests, cutting lines, dragging a drip torch ahead of a wildfire to consume fuel before the flames get closer. The second way to experience a wildfire is to live in a community surrounded by forests for long enough to witness this natural phenomenon. It can be terrifying to witness flames rip across a beloved landscape toward homes and places we know and value — though fire is a natural part of the forests we live and adventure in.