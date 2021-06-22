Cancel
Shaped by Flames: The Impacts of Wildfire

By Mike Remke
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was the distinct sound of crackling, as if the largest imaginable campfire was creeping through the forest. I felt the warmth of flames on any area of exposed skin as a strong radiant heat. Fire season. The most direct way to experience fire in a forest is to work wildland fire and put in the hours — hiking in the forests, cutting lines, dragging a drip torch ahead of a wildfire to consume fuel before the flames get closer. The second way to experience a wildfire is to live in a community surrounded by forests for long enough to witness this natural phenomenon. It can be terrifying to witness flames rip across a beloved landscape toward homes and places we know and value — though fire is a natural part of the forests we live and adventure in.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Wildland Fire#Drought
