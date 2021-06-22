Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'We Are Lady Parts' Rocks With Bracing Honesty And Nuance

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peacock series We Are Lady Parts is a bold, bracing and very funny comedy series about an up-and-coming London punk band called Lady Parts, and the young, awkward and extremely anxious microbiology PhD student who reluctantly becomes their lead guitarist. The members of Lady Parts, and its manager, are all young Muslim women, from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. Over the course of the six-episode season, each member experiences triumphs and setbacks – none moreso than our nervous lead guitarist Amina, who strives to overcome her stage fright — and to keep her involvement in the band a secret.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuance#Comedy Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
MusicNME

Watch Modest Mouse rock out performing ‘We Are Between’ on ‘Fallon’

Modest Mouse made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Golden Casket’, performing lead single ‘We Are Between’. Playing from an apartment set-up littered with foliage (and a pink statue of an elephant), the band delivered a sharp and impassioned performance...
TV Showswomenandhollywood.com

Ladies Who Rock: VOD, Webseries, and Podcast Picks

Music is an avenue for letting the unspoken be sung out loud, for sharing with the world the emotions that stir within us. Great music can reach an audience anywhere, relating differently to each person who listens, and connecting people to each other. It is a powerful tool that – when used effectively – can leave a mark on the world. That mark can reach across time and exist long after the artist is gone. It can resonate with others and inspire change — within us and within our world.
Celebritiesblackfilm.com

Exclusive Interview: Faith Omole of ‘We Are Lady Parts’!

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down in an exclusive interview with Faith Omole, who stars as Bisma the band’s bass player and backing vocalist in the groundbreaking all-female band, Lady Parts. Omole talks learning to play the bass specifically for the character, representation, and her passion for acting. Watch, and tell us what you think!
Briarcliff Manor, NYriverjournalonline.com

Special RiverTalk Episodes: All for the Love of Rock and Roll Parts 1 & 2

You read about the history of WRNW, the “glorious playhouse” in Briarcliff Manor HERE, HERE and HERE. Now join host Christian Larson as he speaks with the former WRNW DJs themselves about their time at WRNW. Bruce Figler. Tom Jones. Harris Allen. Gary Axelbank. Donna Donna and more reminisce about what is considered one of the greatest rock ‘n roll radio stations of all time.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/6/21

Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. Last Song: “White Wedding” by Billy Idol from the album Billy Idol (1983) Great job sweetpurplejune and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. There is nothin’ fair in this world, baby. There is nothin’ safe in this world. And there’s nothin’ sure in this...
Musicthegabber.com

Rock

Time for some gypsy fun with Barney of Florida’s old old rock, free loving band, the Urban Gypsies. Join Barney in singing, dancing, and remembering Leta. Relax and feel the […]
TV & VideosPosted by
American Songwriter

HBO Presents ‘Peace, Love, And Rage’ In Trailer For Woodstock 99 Documentary

Woodstock ’99 promised to capture the perceived magic of its previous iteration 30 years prior. What transpired, however, is a far grimmer story, from sweltering temperatures and violence to several reports of sexual assault in the mosh pit. With HBO’s forthcoming documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, the ill-fated festival comes into clearer focus, featuring interviews from several lineup musicians, including Moby, and such festival organizers as Michael Lang.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

10 Reasons You Should Watch We Are Lady Parts

There is a lot of TV out there, and it can be hard to keep track of all the new series and seasons that are coming out. Amongst the sometimes overwhelming plethora of content, some gems should leapfrog to the very top of your to-watch list. One such gem is Peacock’s new series, We Are Lady Parts.
InternetDJBooth

Conquering the Algorithm with Honesty

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Someone is trying to hack Cautious Clay’s Instagram. I’m told a couple of minutes before our interview is supposed to start. He hops on the phone audibly stressed, trying his best to answer my questions, but understandably distracted by the crisis going on behind the scenes. Eventually, we take a quick break so he can change his password and put his mind at ease. Over the phone, I hear him muttering to himself: “How do I—where is the—I’m just looking for the—oh, there we go.”
Musicmxdwn.com

Angel Olsen New ’80s Covers Album Aisles for August 2021 and Shares Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released a first taste of her upcoming covers EP Aisles. Classic 80s pop hits like “Gloria” by Laura Branigan are being re-imagined by Olsen. The EP is set to drop on August 20th via somethingscosmic, Olsen’s Jagjaguwar Imprint. Besides the “Gloria” cover, the EP includes covers of: “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol), “Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats), “If You Leave” (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) and “Forever Young” (Alphaville).
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Preps Eighties Covers Album, Drops ‘Gloria’

Angel Olsen will travel back to the Eighties with an EP of covers, out digitally on August 20th. Olsen previewed Aisles with a cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” a sultry rendition with a slowed-down tempo. “I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” she said in a statement. “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy