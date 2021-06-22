Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

In times of crises, Lebanon’s old must fend for themselves

By SARAH EL DEEB
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hS87e_0abaghtB00

BEIRUT (AP) — Tiny and bowed by age, Marie Orfali makes the trip five times a week from her Beirut apartment to the local church, a charity and a nearby soup kitchen to fetch a cooked meal for her and her 84-year-old husband, Raymond.

Their only support — Raymond’s $15,000 one-time end-of-service payment from when he retired more than 20 years ago — long ago ran dry.

They have since depended on charity to cover almost everything: rent, cleaning supplies, pain killers and food for their white dog Snoopy. But charity covers less and less as Lebanon’s currency collapses. The cash they get from a benefactor and the church every month, once amounting to $400, is now barely worth $40.

The 76-year-old Marie broke down in tears when asked how she’s doing. “I’ve become scared, I’ve become jittery,” she said. “I sit and cry and think, I want money. I want to get stuff for the house.”

With virtually no national welfare system, Lebanon’s elderly are left to fend for themselves amid their country’s economic turmoil. In their prime years, they survived 15 years of civil war that started in 1975 and bouts of instability. Now, in their old age, many have been thrown into poverty by one of the world’s worst financial crises in the past 150 years.

Lebanon has the greatest number of elderly in the Middle East — 10% of the population of 6 million is over 65. Around 80% of the population above the age of 65 have no retirement benefits or health care coverage, according to the U.N.’s International Labor Organization.

Family members and charities, traditionally the prime source of support, are struggling with increasing needs as unemployment rises.

Any dollar savings the elderly had from a lifetime of work are locked up in banks, inaccessible in the banking crisis. The savings lost nearly 90% of their value as the local currency collapsed against the dollar. Imported medicine and basic goods are in jeopardy, and a once reliable health care system is crumbling.

“I don’t have money to buy clothes or shoes,” Marie said, whispering. She didn’t want Raymond to hear her complain. He recently went through a COVID-19 infection and brain surgery and gets agitated, and it’s only worsened by lockdowns and the financial crisis.

Raymond worked for 26 years as an orderly at one of Beirut’s hospitals, and Marie as a custodian at a university.

Now they live among piles of their belongings in a rented apartment in east Beirut, trinkets filling the shelves and pictures of Jesus and the holy family adorning every wall. The black suits that Raymond once wore to parties — he was a lively dancer — still hang over his bed. A bag of bread is under the bed for easy access. He moves around the apartment with a walker. Their five children are struggling as well and can’t help.

Over the past two years, more elderly have taken to the streets, searching through trash or begging, said Joe Taoutel, who runs Rafiq el-Darb, or Friends until the End, the charity where Marie gets some of the meals each week.

Taoutel delivers home meals to more than 60 elderly families, up from five before the crisis.

“Those who used to give are now in need,” said Taoutel. “At first, groups would help their sects. Now, needs have increased, and no one can replace the state.”

Lebanon is one of only 16 countries in the world with no pension scheme for private sector workers in case of old age, disability and death, according to the ILO. The national social security program covers only 30% of the labor force, mainly giving one-time payments at retirement, and is dangerously underfunded.

To rub salt in the wound, a massive explosion in Beirut last summer devastated parts of the city where hundreds of homes of Lebanon’s older Christian population stood, temporarily or permanently displacing them.

The government is struggling to provide for a population where now 55% live under the poverty line since the crisis began in late 2019. The World Bank has given Lebanon a loan of $246 million to offer cash assistance to about 160,000 Lebanese families — but disbursement has been delayed. The financial institution said it had no data for how many of the elderly are under the poverty line.

As the economy falters, more young Lebanese are migrating, leaving behind aging parents.

The U.N. estimates that by 2030, those above 65 may make up more than 15% of Lebanon’s population, a trend that could be accelerated with the brain drain and a deteriorating health care system.

“The elderly and those with disabilities are remaining. If society is not aware of this problem, I think we’re heading toward more crises,” said Mustafa Helweh, head of Social Services Medical Association, a rehabilitation hospital and nursing home in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

Thousands of foreign domestic workers — the backbone of the elderly care system — left as dollars became scarce. The overwhelmed health care system is no longer considered reliable.

At the height of the pandemic, nursing homes were considered a high risk around the world. In Lebanon, some families saw them as the answer.

Helweh’s 104-year-old facility accommodates up to 300, a mix of elderly, mentally ill and people with disabilities. It halted admissions and visits at the start of the pandemic.

When it reopened six months later, 42 new patients were admitted, an unexpected rush. With currency depreciation, a private room now costs the equivalent of only about $100 a month. The facility is refitting part of the basement for more rooms, but a plan for a 72-bed annex never took off. Foreign funds were stuck in the bank, and bureaucracy delayed government approval.

Private donations made up for shortages, though families were asked to look for medicines in short supply or bring in adult diapers, now five times more expensive. Nurses looked for jobs elsewhere as salaries couldn’t keep up with inflation.

Suleiman Ali Yousef, an 81-year-old merchant, arrived nearly two months ago.

Yousef and his wife contracted coronavirus together last year. Unlike everything they did together the past 50 years, she passed away alone. His health weak, Yousef needed care. His children admitted him.

A self-made man, Yousef said he survived the treacherous business world with quick wits and good connections. He imported cheap goods from Europe during the civil war.

His wife managed the savings, and they lived well, never needing financial help from family. He only stopped working because of a stroke two years ago.

Now half his savings are stuck in the bank. The other half is merchandise stored at a warehouse. He has no social insurance.

“I never cost the state anything in my life. I worked and paid for everything,” he said from his bed. “It must offer me a service. I am sick.”

He despairs at finding himself alone and in need. “I don’t want to go back to being a young man. No, thank you! But I want to take care of myself.”

Back in the Orfalis apartment, Raymond said he can’t afford to hire help. He can barely afford his pain killers.

His equally aging wife is his only caregiver. She changes his diapers and responds to his bell rings in the middle of the night from the room next door.

“She is suffering with me. I don’t want her to suffer,” he said, weeping. “I have nothing. Just God. May He take me back and relieve me.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#Elderly Care#Ap#U N#Ilo#Christian#The World Bank#Lebanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
Lebanon
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastkdow.biz

Lebanon again raises price of bread amid crippling crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s economy ministry on Tuesday raised the price of subsidized bread for the fifth time in a year as the country’s multiple crises worsen with no resolution in sight. The ministry said the reason behind the latest increase — an 18% hike from the last raise in...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

21 Years Later, Israel Honors Troops of South Lebanon Army

Twenty-one years after the IDF withdrew from the security zone in south Lebanon and after the South Lebanon Army (SLA) disbanded, the state of Israel inaugurated a memorial dedicated to the soldiers of the SLA. Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi inaugurated...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Lebanon’s economic collapse: Ask Me Anything live with Middle East correspondent Bel Trew

Lebanon is currently in the grips of one of the worst economic collapses in the last 170 years, according to the World Bank. The local currency has lost nearly 90 percent of its value since the start of 2020 and keeps tumbling: rampant inflation means that food prices have quadrupled over the last year. It has become so severe the United Nations has warned of pockets of famine and said last week that nearly 80 percent of households do not have food or the money to buy food. Among Lebanon’s 1.5 million strong Syrian refugee population that figure rises to...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Failed state: Nearly 80 percent of households in Lebanon do not have food or money to buy food, warns UN

More than three-quarters of households in Lebanon, including nearly 100 percent of all Syrian refugees families living there, do not have food or money to buy food, the United Nations has warned.A new survey released by UNICEF, the UN’s child agency, on Thursday said that children in particular are bearing the brunt of one of the world’s worst economic collapses in recent history.The study found that nearly a third of children in the ravaged country had gone to bed hungry or skipped meals in the past month after a “devastating recession” left families with virtually no access to social support.In...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Pope: Lebanon must remain a ‘land of tolerance, pluralism’

ROME — Pope Francis insisted Thursday that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to the economic and political crisis that has thrown the country into chaos and threatened its Christian community. Francis...
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Lebanon's prime minister warns of 'social explosion' in call for aid

Lebanon’s prime minister is warning of a “social explosion” amid economic troubles in the country and is asking the international community to come to the nation's aid. “Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab told ambassadors in a speech on Tuesday, Al-Jazeera reported.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Lebanon protesters clash with security forces as currency plunges

Lebanese protesters tried to storm central bank offices in two major cities on Saturday, state media reported, after the national currency plunged to a new record low on the black market. The pound has been pegged to the dollar at 1,507 since 1997, but the country's worst economic crisis in decades has seen its unofficial value plummet. On Saturday, money changers told AFP it was trading at 17,300-17,500 to the greenback on the black market, while some social media users said it had fallen as low as 18,000. Dozens of angry Lebanese took to the streets of the northern city of Tripoli to denounce the depreciation and "difficult living conditions", the National News Agency reported.
Industrytrust.org

Lebanon's migrant pump attendants feel the pain of fuel shortages

As shortages force drivers to wait in line for small amounts of fuel, many of Lebanon's mainly migrant petrol station attendants have been threatened, attacked and even shot at by angry motorists. * Supply crunch prompts gas station rationing, long queues. * Angry drivers insult and attack fuel pump attendants.
Advocacytrust.org

'Refugees in their own country': Lebanon backs aid for 500,000 families

BEIRUT, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday approved a $556 million cash injection for half a million families - the latest aid package for a population pauperised by an economy in collapse. The programme would provide up to $137 per family per month for a year...
CharitiesPosted by
Axios

UNICEF: Children are "bearing the brunt" of Lebanon crisis

Children are "bearing the brunt" of Lebanon's economic collapse, one of the worst in the world, according to a new UNICEF report. Why it matters: Lebanon was already struggling with instability when a deadly explosion in Beirut killed more than 211 people, injured 6,000 and left roughly 250,000 homeless last year.
Energy IndustryBBC

Lebanon’s ‘suffocating’ energy crisis

Lebanon is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. At its heart is a dysfunctional electricity sector, responsible for almost half of the country's national debt. BBC News Arabic has been investigating allegations of widespread corruption in Lebanon's energy sector, including reports of contamination in the country's fuel oil. And it's...
Energy Industrywkzo.com

Turkey’s Karpowership to resume electricity supply to Lebanon

(Reuters) – Turkey’s Karpowership will resume electricity supply to Lebanon from its two power ships from Tuesday in a decision it said was a goodwill gesture against a backdrop of talks over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels. The company told the government in May that it...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

The harrowing consequences of Lebanon’s financial crisis are too big for the world to ignore

The cost of the rechargeable fan for sale in a usually cheap shop in Beirut was 1.4 million Lebanese lira. That’s nearly $1,000 (£723) according to the official rate.Nearly $1,000. On minimum wage, that is more than two month’s worth of salary. For a single bloody fan.There is nothing special about this fan other than it can work on a rechargeable battery, which is essential now swathes of Beirut have one or two hours of power from the national grid a day.So, it is in high demand as people swelter in the pitch black in the heat. It’s imported which...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Lebanon’s Economy is Failing and Taking Society Along With It

The economy of the Levantine nation of Lebanon, Israel’s neighbor to the north, is deeply in trouble — in fact, it is failing altogether — and may be taking the rest of the national system along with it. Rioters in the cities of Beirut, Tripoli and Sidon overturned trash cans,...
AdvocacyUN News Centre

Famine knocking at the door of 41 million worldwide, WFP warns

Famine is already present in four countries but millions more people are at risk, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday, underscoring the need for urgent funding and humanitarian access to reach those in need. Recent analysis by the UN agency reveals 41 million people in 43 countries “are...
Middle Eastseattlepi.com

Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief

NIHA, Lebanon (AP) — In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy