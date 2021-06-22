Cancel
Blount County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR BLOUNT, NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gardendale, Rainbow City, Oneonta, Springville, Sumiton, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Warrior, Kimberly, Ashville, Morris, Ragland, Locust Fork, Ohatchee, Steele and Altoona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
