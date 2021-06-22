Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake Somerville, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN AUSTIN...WEST CENTRAL GRIMES...BURLESON...BRAZOS AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Caldwell to near Millican. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. As the storms moved through Easterwood Field they produced measured wind gusts of 46 mph. Locations impacted include College Station, Bryan, Brenham, Caldwell, Washington, Shelby, Somerville, Snook, Burton, Millican, Lake Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Kyle Field, Carmine, Lyons, Deanville, Independence, Quarry, Chriesman and Wellborn.