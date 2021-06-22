Cancel
Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2

By BERNIE WILSON
KRMG
 16 days ago
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Yu Darvish said he never envisioned himself as an ace until recently.

Well, nothing says it more than 1,500 strikeouts in 197 career starts.

Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the NL West rivals.

“Since I’ve come here I’ve had my ups and downs, but the reason why I’m sitting here being able to talk about reaching 1,500 strikeouts is definitely because of all the support I have been given since I started my career here,” said Darvish, who came to the majors in 2012 after spending seven seasons in his native Japan.

“Just from the bottom of my heart I’m really thankful and grateful for all the support I’ve been given through the years," said Darvish, who turns 35 on Aug. 16.

Darvish (7-2) reached 1,500 strikeouts on the nose in 197 starts. He held the Dodgers to two hits, including Mookie Betts’ solo homer, and walked just one.

The Padres improved to 5-3 this season against the Dodgers.

Darvish pitched for the Dodgers in the second half of 2017, including the World Series loss to Houston. He was obtained by the Padres in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Dec. 29.

“I like the Dodgers as a team,” Darvish said. “I get excited facing this team so maybe there’s a little more adrenaline I would say, yes.”

After playing two entertaining series before limited-capacity crowds, this was the first time this season the teams faced each other in a full-capacity ballpark after California's reopening plan went into effect last week. The sellout crowd of 42,220 appeared to be fairly evenly split between Dodgers and Padres fans.

The Dodgers swept the Padres in their NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title.

Darvish's only big mistake was allowing Betts' homer to center with two outs in the third, his ninth. That ended a string of seven straight strikeouts for the right-hander.

Darvish notched his milestone 1,500th strikeout when he got Steven Souza Jr. looking leading off the sixth. After Cronenworth's error at first base allowed Gavin Lux to reach with two outs, Darvish allowed just his second hit, a single by Justin Turner.

Rookie second baseman Kim Ha-seong then made a nice play on Will Smith's hard smash to end the inning, although he injured the index finger on his throwing hand and was replaced by Cronenworth the next inning. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said X-rays on Kim's finger were negative.

Tingler said Darvish being the quickest to 1,500 strikeouts “is unbelievably impressive. Obviously you have to be able to do that in a short period of time. For him to do everything with those strikeouts over the years, he’s got a ton of weapons. The way he spins the ball, the way he manipulates the ball, being able to get swing and miss, he’s tremendous at it.”

Darvish is known for a wide variety of breaking pitches as well as his firm fastball.

“He's one of the best at just manipulating the baseball and getting it to do different things. That's certainly a big factor in getting as many punchouts in a pretty short amount of time," Tingler said.

Machado hit a three-run homer off Julio Urías (9-3) to give the Padres a 4-0 lead before the Dodgers got an out in the first. Urías allowed Tommy Pham's leadoff double, walked Fernando Tatis Jr. and allowed Cronenworth's opposite-field double to left before Machado drove his 11th homer to left.

Cronenworth homered to right in the fifth after Tatis hit a leadoff double to left. It was Cronenworth's ninth.

Will Smith homered off San Diego reliever Craig Stammen in the eighth, his ninth.

SIGNAL CALLERS

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns became the latest NFL quarterback to see a game at Petco Park. He wore a Mayfield No. 6 Padres jersey, sat in the first row behind home plate with his party and thanked the team on social media. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, who own a home in the San Diego area, were at a game earlier this year with their children. Former Saints and San Diego Chargers QB Drew Brees and his family have been to several games in the past, as has former Chargers signal caller Philip Rivers. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who owns a home in Del Mar, once visited the San Francisco Giants in their dugout before a game at Petco Park.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-6, 3.36 ERA) of the Dodgers and LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 5.72) of the Padres will provide a marquee matchup Tuesday night. Kershaw is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against San Diego this year and 22-8 with a 2.04 ERA in 42 career starts against them. Snell has two no-decisions against the Dodgers this season. He was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series by Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash with the Rays leading the Dodgers 1-0 in the sixth inning last year. The Dodgers won the game and the Series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

