Davide Casaleggio, the CEO of Casaleggio Associati, offers a detailed overview on the way Italian consumers shop and pay online. Like a pot on the stove about to boil, just needing a tap on its side to start, the lockdown was the tipping point of Italian ecommerce that in 2020 had a turnover of EUR 48,2 billion. Many sectors have suffered, mainly tourism, which was always the driver of Italian online commerce. 2020 has been a transition year - those who were able to seize the moment have seen significant growth in turnover (e.g., food, because of closed restaurants) or profits (e.g., car insurance, because of the absence of accidents). For others, it was a moment of survival (e.g., tourism).