Charles Edward Roof, of Paducah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 73 on June 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Wurth Roof; a daughter, Sarah Roof Bozone of Paducah; a son, Dr. Michael (Denise) Roof of Henderson; and six grandchildren Simon, Sam and Martin Bozone of Paducah, and Aidan, Ethan, and Jackson Roof of Henderson; his five brothers Phil (Linda) Roof, Paul (Alice) Roof, Rev. Frank Roof, David (Sally) Roof, and Gene (Marianne) Roof, all of Paducah, and a sister, Mary Sue Roof McLaughlin (Dennis) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and many sisters and brothers-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.