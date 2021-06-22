Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Charles Edward Roof

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Edward Roof, of Paducah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at the age of 73 on June 18, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Wurth Roof; a daughter, Sarah Roof Bozone of Paducah; a son, Dr. Michael (Denise) Roof of Henderson; and six grandchildren Simon, Sam and Martin Bozone of Paducah, and Aidan, Ethan, and Jackson Roof of Henderson; his five brothers Phil (Linda) Roof, Paul (Alice) Roof, Rev. Frank Roof, David (Sally) Roof, and Gene (Marianne) Roof, all of Paducah, and a sister, Mary Sue Roof McLaughlin (Dennis) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and many sisters and brothers-in-law as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

www.paducahsun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Obituaries
City
David, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Roof
Person
Sarah
Person
Phil Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#St John#Jackson Roof#St John#St Mary High School#Phil Roof Sports#United Parcel Service#The St John Knights#Milner Orr Funeral Home#Christian#Us Hwy 45 S#Ky 42003#Lourdes Hospice#The Baptist Cancer Center#The Milner Orr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy