4811 Candlelight Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

Come see this Charming Colonial in Glen Allen! This well cared for home features 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 Baths. The current owners have made some thoughtful updates that make this property well appointed and totally move in ready! You will love the newly installed Oak hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs. The living room is flooded with light from the large sliding glass doors leading out to the huge rear deck. The spacious kitchen is complete with eat-in area and new range. The first level also includes a proper dining room, laundry room with new washer, and half bath. Upstairs you will find a spacious primary bedroom and two guest rooms. Perfect for kids, or turn one into a home office and work from home. The full bath upstairs connects to both, the hallway and the primary bedroom, for that en suite connection. Out back you will enjoy the huge rear deck, new fence, and well-manicured lawn that has been meticulously maintained. Notable recent updates: All new Solid Oak Hardwood Flooring installed in 2017. Gutter Guards 2018, Dishwasher 2018, Stove 2018, Microwave 2018, Deck rebuilt 2018, Fence installed 2020, Washing Machine 2020. Don't miss this one! Home Warranty included :)