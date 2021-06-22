Two interested parties team up on Gilman Ave. house

Monday marked the final deadline for parties with a purported interest in saving a Federal-style structure in Marietta’s lower west side. In May, two Marietta-based parties (Promanco Inc. and its president John Lehman and Joe Grimm owner of Grimm Scientific) registered with the city safety-service director’s staff and were given permission to enter the condemned structures at 115-117 Gilman Ave. for additional interior inspection beyond the requirement of the abatement order placed upon the city in April declaring the properties a blight and public nuisance under Ohio law.