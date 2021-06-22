Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crystal Peak SPAC raises $150 million in Amsterdam IPO

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Crystal Peak Acquisition, a special purchase acquisition company, said it has raised $150 million in a private placement and will begin trading on Euronext Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Crystal Peak, a SPAC backed by Michael Tobin, Rupert Robson and Seth Schelin, said in a statement it would target buying a European technology company.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public as a result, providing an alternative to traditional IPOs.

“In Crystal Peak Acquisition, we are creating a gateway to the public markets for European and wider EMEA technology companies that are benefiting from the digitalisation megatrend,” Tobin said in a statement.

The Crystal Peak offering was of 15 million “units,” each representing one share and one warrant, for $10 each.

Jefferies was the global coordinator and bookrunner for the deal, with Van Lanschot Kempen acting as listing agent.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euronext Amsterdam#Ipos#Public Company#Crystal Peak Spac#Amsterdam#European#Spacs#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Indonesia’s Bukalapak Seeks To Raise $1B By Going Public

Bukalapak, an eCommerce company, is out to raise $1 billion with an initial public offering (IPO) of stock. Reuters said that this amount would be — due to high demand — 25 percent higher than previously announced. This would be the Indonesia’s first-ever tech unicorn listing, meaning that the deal...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Ant Group-Backed Zomato Aims IPO at Valuation of Almost $8 Billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery company Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering. Zomato, backed by China's...
Business985theriver.com

India’s Zomato prices $1.25 billion IPO at 72-76 rupees per share

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery firm Zomato said on Thursday it would price its 93.75 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) initial public offering (IPO) at 72 to 76 rupees per share, with the IPO set to open for subscription from July 14 to 16. The company, backed by China’s Ant...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Telenor sells Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 mln

OSLO, July 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has sold its Myanmar operations to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, Telenor said in on Thursday. “Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company,” Telenor said...
Markets360dx.com

Lumos Diagnostics Raises $46.9M in Australian IPO

NEW YORK — Lumos Diagnostics said on Thursday that it has raised A$63 million ($46.9 million) through an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. According to the Melbourne-based point-of-care diagnostics maker, proceeds of the IPO will be used to expand its infrastructure, for sales and marketing, and to invest in product and technology development. The money will also be used to grow Lumos' regulatory, clinical, and quality team, for working capital, and to cover costs of the offering.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Agrico Acquisition Corp (RICO) Opens at $9.99

Today's IPO for SPAC Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RICO) (NASDAQ: RICOU) opened for trading at $9.99 after pricing 12,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks caught in global selloff on recovery concerns

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 8 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday, with cyclical stocks such as miners, automakers, and banks leading early declines, as global mood soured on economic recovery worries.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall on lack of positive triggers; TCS earnings awaited

BENGALURU, July 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Thursday dragged by losses across sectors, while investors waited for the earnings season to kick off with Tata Consultancy Services’ results. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.96% lower at 15,727.90, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.92%...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500 million

DUBAI (Reuters) - A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure,, ADIA said in a statement on Thursday. “ADIA has committed up to $500 million to invest in EdgePoint and to support the future growth...
Businesswkzo.com

Chobani confidentially files for U.S. IPO, valuation may exceed $10 billion

(Reuters) -Greek-yogurt maker Chobani could be valued at more than $10 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the company confidentially filed regulatory paperwork for its stock market listing. The food sector has gained investor attention over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy