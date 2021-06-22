'Our love must be long, radically inclusive': Tulsa faith leaders bless Progress Pride, Black Lives Matter flags ahead of Tulsa Pride Festival
A symbol of intersectionality, inclusion and love with no boundaries, the Progress Pride flag was honored with a blessing by Tulsa’s interfaith leaders Monday. Leaders from across many faiths gathered at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park for an interfaith service to honor the LGBTQ+ community and to bless the Progress Pride, Black Lives Matter, Tulsa, Muscogee Nation and United States flags ahead of the Tulsa Pride Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday.www.bluemountaineagle.com