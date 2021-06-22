Most important appointment of each new day is with God

I didn’t grow up in a particularly patriotic family. It’s not that we were anti-patriotism. On the Fourth of July, we would have almost certainly spent the day at the house of close family friends with a pool swimming and cooking hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill. We would have packed into the high school football stadium with most of the rest of the town to watch the city-sponsored fireworks display. We would have stood up for the National Anthem and sang “America the Beautiful” in a crowd. At the same time, it would have been odd for us to put up an American flag at the house, wear patriotic clothing, or listen to Lee Greenwood albums. This all changed for me when my wife, young son, and I lived abroad for a few years only occasionally returning to the country of our origin.