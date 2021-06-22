Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Most important appointment of each new day is with God

By RICK MEADE
bluemountaineagle.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. How does a typical day begin with you? Get the coffee going, shower and get dressed, turn on the news or read the newspaper, get a bite to eat, etc.

www.bluemountaineagle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Heavenly Father
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionThe Independent

Averroes: Perhaps the most important of the Islamic philosophers

Ibn Rushd (1126–98), known in the west as Averroes, is perhaps the most important of the Islamic philosophers who emerged during the golden era of intellectual flourishing that occurred in the Muslim world in the several hundred years around the turn of the first millennium. His life and work reflected tensions that were endemic in Islamic society at this time.
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

The Clarion call of the most loving just God | Clergy Corner

Recently, I read a wonderful thought-provoking article by Pastor Dr. Larry Love of Woodland Christian Church Disciples of Christ with the title ”Love is the best we can do.”. Pastor Love writes that what strikes me in these verses in biblical passage. (1 John 4:7-21), John begins by naming his...
Smethport, PABradford Era

New pastor appointed

SMETHPORT — The United Methodist Churches of Smethport and Crosby announce the appointment of their new pastor, Rev. Beverly A. Spore. Spore has served churches in the Erie-Meadville, Connellsville, and Greensburg districts prior to coming to the Potato Creek Charge. Spore’s first services will be this Sunday, July 4, at...
ReligionPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Our most important skill

As I’ve mentioned in the past few weeks, words and language seem to be ever-changing. Maybe a better expression is ever-tweaking, because our basic language just doesn’t change. Almost no change in the words “a,” “and,” “the” or “but.”. OK, “thine” from the Bible kind of became “mine” and “thee”...
Religionpilot.com

Column: On This Day, Celebrate One Nation, Under God

As a Southerner, I guess I’m supposed to appreciate fireworks, especially on Independence Day; and who doesn’t thrill to the “rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air,” even when enjoyed within the tranquil confines of a city park, a lakefront or a country club?. Still, I’ve always missed the...
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: No Christian is perfect

QUESTION: I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ? – D.C. ANSWER: No one who is a Christian is perfect,...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Marietta Campmeeting returns following COVID-19 shutdown

Marietta Campmeeting, a Christian revival service dating back to 1837, will return for its 183rd season Friday, following the cancellation of the program in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 2020 cancellation was rare for Marietta Campmeeting — the event has only been called off once in the organization’s history...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Time with God is a place of refuge

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Old Testament says some funny things: “They will mourn like ostriches,” “Your teeth are like a flock of newly shorn ewe,” and “Sustain me with rice cakes.” This week I read in Micah 4:4 that each person will sit under his own fig tree with no one to frighten him. I laughed a little — because I don’t even have a fig tree and heaven knows there are some things that frighten me. I wondered how I am even supposed to relate to a passage like this. Then curiosity got the better of me.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Rev. Kerry Allison leaving L.A. for Ferguson pulpit

Answering an invite to head east, the Rev. Kerry Allison is leaving Church of the Redeemer in South Los Angeles to serve as senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ferguson, Missouri. He will be the first African American spiritual leader of the 150-year-old congregation. Accompanying the pastor will be...
Religionwebbweekly.com

Church: Called Into God’s Presence

As we emerge from the pandemic, the Church world is asking itself some very basic questions: What is the Church? What is the Church supposed to be doing? How does the Church know when it is doing the right things? How does the Church determine when it has been successful? The answers to these questions will vary church by church, and denomination by denomination. But surely the Church founded by Jesus Christ can find some unifying commonality, even in the midst of our organizational distinctives.
ReligionLebanon Enterprise

Wake up each day to do better

I didn’t grow up in a particularly patriotic family. It’s not that we were anti-patriotism. On the Fourth of July, we would have almost certainly spent the day at the house of close family friends with a pool swimming and cooking hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill. We would have packed into the high school football stadium with most of the rest of the town to watch the city-sponsored fireworks display. We would have stood up for the National Anthem and sang “America the Beautiful” in a crowd. At the same time, it would have been odd for us to put up an American flag at the house, wear patriotic clothing, or listen to Lee Greenwood albums. This all changed for me when my wife, young son, and I lived abroad for a few years only occasionally returning to the country of our origin.
Religionellisdownhome.com

Love Your Neighbor – July, 2021

If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. John 8:36 (KJV) Do you and I have Freedom? In Christ, are we free to continue in sin and do anything we choose without consequences? Faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior gives us a lot of latitude and freedom to do as we please or desire!
ReligionStandard Democrat

Jesus did exist

Albert Einstein said, “As a child I received instruction both in the Bible and in the Talmud. I am a Jew, but I am enthralled by the luminous figure of the Nazarene...No one can read the Gospels without feeling the actual presence of Jesus. His personality pulsates in every word. No myth is filled with such life.”
Societyyourconroenews.com

Gail Box: Life is a race - determination is the basis

The Olympics will be soon. Athletes have practiced with much determination, for years, to win a trophy or medal for their hard work. Many nations and sponsors are the ones who give out the prizes to the winners. These earthly races are equally applicable to our heavenly race to be...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Words of encouragement from Jesus

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
Religionbahaiteachings.org

Rumi is a Good Place to Start a Spiritual Search

Rumi – the 13th century Sufi mystic and poet – is a good place to start a spiritual journey, while asking the profound question, “How deep does our shared oneness go?” This Rumi poem explains:. Only Breath. Not Christian or Jew or Muslim,. not Hindu, Buddhist, sufi, or zen. Not...
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

All Scripture

All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work …. I give you this charge: Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage – with great patience and careful instruction” (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 4:1b-2 [NIV]).
Religionftc.co

Deacons: A Book Review

Deacons are the guys who fire the pastor when he does something stupid, right?. Depending on what church you are a part of you might have very different perspectives on what a “deacon” is. Whatever your view is, if you are tempted to think that the role of deacons is something relatively yawn-worthy, something on par with organizing church yard sales or pointless committee meetings, Matt Smethurst would like to change your mind.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?

Comments / 0

Community Policy