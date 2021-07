Deer hunting in the Southeast isn’t what it once was. It’s now much better. Many southern states have taken aggressive steps — at the urging of hunters — to better manage their deer herds for older bucks and better opportunity. It’s paying off, too, as more monster deer stories are popping up from states like Georgia, Louisiana, and Arkansas than ever before. Mississippi has a higher percentage of 3 1/2-year-old bucks in the annual harvest than any other. As several deer biologists have told us, the good old days of southern deer hunting are right now.