Covid-19: Extra disruption payment to 9,000 NI students

By Long Reads
BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 9,000 students at Queen's and Ulster universities are to receive an additional £495 payment for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That is on top of a £500 payment from the Stormont Executive to about 40,000 students across Northern Ireland. Additional money was also provided to support students...

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Dodds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19#Ireland#Economy#Bbc News Ni#Queen#The Stormont Executive#The Student Loans Company#Nus Usi#Ulster University#Uu#Qub
