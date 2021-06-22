Covid-19: Extra disruption payment to 9,000 NI students

Multiple universities, schools and other education-focused organizations deem Dialpad “best in class” for the transition to distance learning. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, kept thousands of students across multiple educational institutions connected and engaged during the transition to hybrid-remote learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Built on its innovative split-cloud architecture that enables a 100% uptime SLA, Dialpad helps students and teachers stay connected across any device, from anywhere in the world. As students moved out of the dorms and IT teams began working remotely, Dialpad made the switch seamless. Schools including Blue Cliff College, Azusa Pacific University, Los Angeles Pacific University, Queen of All Saints School and more leverage Dialpad to keep campuses connected, build secure foundations for their campus-wide digital strategies, and help students continue their education without disruption.