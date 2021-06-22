Some Destinations Are Shutting Out Unvaccinated Travelers. Here Are a Few

As Europe slowly opens up to international travel, interest in private aviation is also increasing as a safe and efficient means of transportation to reach Europe’s best and most secluded spots, as well as its famed coastal corners and isles. For exclusive private aviation company Flexjet (by Directional Aviation), European activity has been rising month on month, with a 171-percent increase in flights from April to May, and a 132-percent increase from May to June. As more borders open and regulations continue relax, there’s no signs of slowing. Here, we talk to Marine Eugène, Flexjet’s European Managing Director, on the hottest destinations for private jet travel this summer.