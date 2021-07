The round of 16 is almost upon us and Euro 2020 fantasy managers have the opportunity to completely revamp their team, with unlimited transfers allowed until Saturday’s 5.00pm BST deadline.That allows you to set your team up for the rest of the tournament, so pay attention to the bracket and which teams are on which side of the draw. On paper, the Netherlands, England and Germany have a relatively favourable route to the final.Don’t look too far ahead, though, and try to pick out potential mis-matches in this round. Italy are up against Austria, who have looked a little...