Ask a Lawyer … My Apartment Was Flooded. Can I Sue My Landlord?

Talk to a Lawyer Online Now. Affordable Legal Help 24/7. : My apartment was water damaged from a pipe bursting two apartments above me. The water poured in for 6 hours and resulted in major damage to the apartment and my stuff. I am now being told I have two choices, cram two grown adult men into a one-bedroom apartment or find a new place to live. They are currently paying for 8 days at an extended stay hotel for two rooms, one for me, and one for my roommate and his cat. What legal action can I take? –James T.