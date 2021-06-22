West Ham United must go full throttle to get Jesse Lingard

After Jesse Lingard’s interview with Sky Sports, one thing is apparent. West Ham needs to do everything they can to gain the signature of their former loanee. Jesse Lingard spent the better part of 5 months playing and re-growing his skills and confidence at West Ham last season. For the past month now, the ebb and flow of what he was going to do has been as clear as mud. However, after his interview with Sky Sports yesterday, West Ham has been given a lifeline in the JLingz sweepstakes.