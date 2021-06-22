Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham United must go full throttle to get Jesse Lingard

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

After Jesse Lingard’s interview with Sky Sports, one thing is apparent. West Ham needs to do everything they can to gain the signature of their former loanee. Jesse Lingard spent the better part of 5 months playing and re-growing his skills and confidence at West Ham last season. For the past month now, the ebb and flow of what he was going to do has been as clear as mud. However, after his interview with Sky Sports yesterday, West Ham has been given a lifeline in the JLingz sweepstakes.

greenstreethammers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Full Throttle#Sky Sports#Rush Green#English#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham pushing to sign Nikola Milenkovic

West Ham United are looking to sign the Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer. The 23-year-old centre back has been linked with a move to the London club for a while now and Sky Italia are reporting that David Moyes side are set to reignite their interest in the defender.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​West Ham eager to sign Fiorentina defender Milenkovic

West Ham United are eager to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer. The 23-year-old is being linked to the London side by Sky Italia. The Hammers are close to making a firm offer for Milenkovic, but are aware that Fiorentina are willing to sell. David Moyes wants another centre-half,...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Someone West Ham could use from every team out at the Euros

The group stages at the Euros have been completed thrillingly. From the departing teams, here is someone for West Ham to look at for the future. Don’t worry, readers, the Euros will start back up in just a day, and we can all go back to hoping and dreaming of glory for our countries. As the round of 16 begins, eight teams have started their holidays early. In a fantasy yet realistic world, we look at who West Ham could use.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Spurs, West Ham target Fiorentina keeper Dragowski

Premier League interest is arriving for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartolomej Dragowski. La Nazione says Tottenham and West Ham are interested in the 23-year-old Poland international. Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is entering the final year of his deal and Dragowski is being considered as a possible replacement. At West Ham, meanwhile, Dragowski...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Leeds United 'join the race' for wantaway Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo but Marcelo Bielsa's side 'face competition from West Ham, Southampton, Inter Milan and AC Milan'

Leeds are amongst a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Junior Firpo. West Ham and Southampton are also rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old who mainly operates as a left-back, but can also play across the backline. According to Mundo Deportivo Firpo has no intention of...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lazio locked in talks with West Ham for Felipe Anderson

Lazio are locked in talks with West Ham United for Felipe Anderson. Sky Italia says Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri wants the Brazilian in the squad for his 4-3-3 formation and there was another meeting with the player's entourage on Friday. Still only 28, the Brazilian spent five years at Lazio...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United join West Ham in pursuit of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo

Leeds United are set to join the likes of West Ham United and AC Milan in the chase for Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo, according to Mundo Deportivo. Journalist Ferran Martinez reports that The Whites are looking to sign the 24-year-old on a loan-to-buy deal this summer, but the Spaniard prefers a move to AC Milan. Celta Vigo and West Ham have also made bids, but the price is unknown for now.
Premier League90min.com

Jesse Lingard to be offered new Man Utd contract

Manchester United are expected to offer Jesse Lingard a new long-term contract to secure his future at Old Trafford. Lingard has one year left on his current deal, and United do not have the option to automatically extend it by one season after triggering that clause last year, when the 28-year-old was expected to leave on a free.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd deal for Sancho holding up West Ham pursuit of Lingard

West Ham United are waiting on Manchester United to complete a deal for Jadon Sancho before they can buy Jesse Lingard. 28-year-old Lingard recaptured some terrific form during a six-month loan spell at West Ham. The Hammers are keen to make the deal permanent but must now wait for United...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham scouts go cold on Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral

West Ham United scouts are going cold on Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral. The Hammers have interested in the Czech Republic international, as has been confirmed by his agent, Karol Kisel. However, Kral's low-key performances during Euro 2020 have had West Ham rethinking their interest, says The Athletic. The midfielder...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd offering West Ham target Lingard new long-term deal

Manchester United are set to offer Jesse Lingard a new long-term contract. The Daily Star Sunday says Lingard is to be offered a new three-year deal by Manchester United. The United forward, 28, has one year to run on his existing deal - and is wanted by West Ham after his superb loan spell with them last season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United planning clearout to help fund Jadon Sancho move, with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial among FOUR big names at risk of the chop... but club are still undecided on whether to keep Jesse Lingard

Manchester United stars Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek may be at risk of the axe this summer with the club admitting 'every player has a realistic valuation', according to reports. It is said a number of enquiries have been made for the likes of Martial and Van de...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Declan Rice rejects TWO new contract offers at West Ham and asks to be kept informed on big clubs' bids... with Manchester United and Chelsea on red alert to sign the England star

Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice has rejected two new contract offers from West Ham. The 22-year-old has become a key part of Gareth Southgate's England team after his excellent form for West Ham and his stock has risen further in the last month due to his fine performances at Euro 2020.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Declan Rice transfer: West Ham ready to repel interest from Chelsea, Man United despite contract rejection

West Ham remain firm in their resolve to repel any interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in Declan Rice after the England international rejected a contract offer from the Hammers. Rice is not pushing for a move away from the club nor are West Ham resigned to losing him and they are expected to make a further offer of fresh terms for the 22-year-old, who has excelled at Euro 2020 after several impressive seasons at the club level.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to keep Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to keep Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford, with talks over a new three-year contract about to begin. Lingard’s performance on loan for West Ham in the second half of last season sparked discussion about his future, but it appears the club’s hierarchy wants him to stay.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

West Ham: Patrick Schick is transforming into a dream transfer

The major concern for West Ham has been centered around forward depth. As the Hammers look to secure that, Patrick Schick is making himself hard to ignore. After the Hammers let Sebastian Haller depart in the winter, they were essentially left with only Michail Antonio to man the front. Antonio did his part for West Ham, scoring ten times and earning five assists. However, this season alone, he missed 13 matches and 65 since joining the club in 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy