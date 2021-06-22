'We Are Lady Parts' Rocks With Bracing Honesty And Nuance

Music is an avenue for letting the unspoken be sung out loud, for sharing with the world the emotions that stir within us. Great music can reach an audience anywhere, relating differently to each person who listens, and connecting people to each other. It is a powerful tool that – when used effectively – can leave a mark on the world. That mark can reach across time and exist long after the artist is gone. It can resonate with others and inspire change — within us and within our world.