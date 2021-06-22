Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'We Are Lady Parts' Rocks With Bracing Honesty And Nuance

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peacock series We Are Lady Parts is a bold, bracing and very funny comedy series about an up-and-coming London punk band called Lady Parts, and the young, awkward and extremely anxious microbiology PhD student who reluctantly becomes their lead guitarist. The members of Lady Parts, and its manager, are all young Muslim women, from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. Over the course of the six-episode season, each member experiences triumphs and setbacks – none moreso than our nervous lead guitarist Amina, who strives to overcome her stage fright — and to keep her involvement in the band a secret.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuance#Comedy Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNME

Watch Modest Mouse rock out performing ‘We Are Between’ on ‘Fallon’

Modest Mouse made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Golden Casket’, performing lead single ‘We Are Between’. Playing from an apartment set-up littered with foliage (and a pink statue of an elephant), the band delivered a sharp and impassioned performance...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

The Ladies Who Had the ‘Audacity’ to Rock

Six Black women, each in different phases of life from post-grad to motherhood, bonded together over a passion for music and created “Audacity”—an up-and-coming cover band in Dallas. And it all started with a single question: “why are we here?”. Each member is leading a full life with full-time jobs...
TV Showswomenandhollywood.com

Ladies Who Rock: VOD, Webseries, and Podcast Picks

Music is an avenue for letting the unspoken be sung out loud, for sharing with the world the emotions that stir within us. Great music can reach an audience anywhere, relating differently to each person who listens, and connecting people to each other. It is a powerful tool that – when used effectively – can leave a mark on the world. That mark can reach across time and exist long after the artist is gone. It can resonate with others and inspire change — within us and within our world.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Celebritiesblackfilm.com

Exclusive Interview: Faith Omole of ‘We Are Lady Parts’!

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down in an exclusive interview with Faith Omole, who stars as Bisma the band’s bass player and backing vocalist in the groundbreaking all-female band, Lady Parts. Omole talks learning to play the bass specifically for the character, representation, and her passion for acting. Watch, and tell us what you think!
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 7/6/21

Toss and turn, fall to sleep holding my pillow tight. Last Song: “White Wedding” by Billy Idol from the album Billy Idol (1983) Great job sweetpurplejune and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. There is nothin’ fair in this world, baby. There is nothin’ safe in this world. And there’s nothin’ sure in this...
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
MusicNPR

Hip-Hop Classic Is Turned Into A Pro-Vaccine Anthem

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The classic song "Back That Thang Up" got a makeover for the COVID era. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VAX THAT THANG UP") JUVENILE, MANNIE FRESH AND MIA X: (Rapping) Girl, you looks good. Won't you vax that thang up? You's a handsome young brother. Won't you vax that thang up?
Musicthegabber.com

Rock

Time for some gypsy fun with Barney of Florida’s old old rock, free loving band, the Urban Gypsies. Join Barney in singing, dancing, and remembering Leta. Relax and feel the […]
TV & VideosPosted by
American Songwriter

HBO Presents ‘Peace, Love, And Rage’ In Trailer For Woodstock 99 Documentary

Woodstock ’99 promised to capture the perceived magic of its previous iteration 30 years prior. What transpired, however, is a far grimmer story, from sweltering temperatures and violence to several reports of sexual assault in the mosh pit. With HBO’s forthcoming documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, the ill-fated festival comes into clearer focus, featuring interviews from several lineup musicians, including Moby, and such festival organizers as Michael Lang.
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

10 Reasons You Should Watch We Are Lady Parts

There is a lot of TV out there, and it can be hard to keep track of all the new series and seasons that are coming out. Amongst the sometimes overwhelming plethora of content, some gems should leapfrog to the very top of your to-watch list. One such gem is Peacock’s new series, We Are Lady Parts.
InternetDJBooth

Conquering the Algorithm with Honesty

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Someone is trying to hack Cautious Clay’s Instagram. I’m told a couple of minutes before our interview is supposed to start. He hops on the phone audibly stressed, trying his best to answer my questions, but understandably distracted by the crisis going on behind the scenes. Eventually, we take a quick break so he can change his password and put his mind at ease. Over the phone, I hear him muttering to himself: “How do I—where is the—I’m just looking for the—oh, there we go.”
MusicThe FADER

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine announce joint album, A Beginner’s Mind

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have announced their upcoming collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind, set to drop this fall. The two artists reportedly worked on the album while staying at an upstate New York cabin, where the films they watched daily provided inspiration for the record. In addition to the announcement, the pair shared the project's first two singles: the soft and acoustic “Olympus” and “Reach Out," which is accompanied by a music video.
Musicmxdwn.com

Angel Olsen New ’80s Covers Album Aisles for August 2021 and Shares Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released a first taste of her upcoming covers EP Aisles. Classic 80s pop hits like “Gloria” by Laura Branigan are being re-imagined by Olsen. The EP is set to drop on August 20th via somethingscosmic, Olsen’s Jagjaguwar Imprint. Besides the “Gloria” cover, the EP includes covers of: “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol), “Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats), “If You Leave” (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) and “Forever Young” (Alphaville).
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Preps Eighties Covers Album, Drops ‘Gloria’

Angel Olsen will travel back to the Eighties with an EP of covers, out digitally on August 20th. Olsen previewed Aisles with a cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” a sultry rendition with a slowed-down tempo. “I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” she said in a statement. “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
MusicRolling Stone

Joni Mitchell: 50 Essential Songs

In May 2021, during an interview with Clive Davis, Joni Mitchell reflected on negative reviews she’s received over the years. “I thought, why is it that people are so hard on this stuff? Well, I guess it’s because it’s different,” she said. “It doesn’t fit into a genre. You can’t say it’s folk music or jazz; it’s somewhere in between.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy