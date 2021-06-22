'We Are Lady Parts' Rocks With Bracing Honesty And Nuance
The Peacock series We Are Lady Parts is a bold, bracing and very funny comedy series about an up-and-coming London punk band called Lady Parts, and the young, awkward and extremely anxious microbiology PhD student who reluctantly becomes their lead guitarist. The members of Lady Parts, and its manager, are all young Muslim women, from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. Over the course of the six-episode season, each member experiences triumphs and setbacks – none moreso than our nervous lead guitarist Amina, who strives to overcome her stage fright — and to keep her involvement in the band a secret.www.npr.org