Is it a coincidence that a handful of the best tennis stars are missing in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Maybe not. But his choice not to be on the biggest stage there is for an athlete raises a larger question. Has the global flagship event, held once every four years, lost its appeal to athletes today, especially those not associated with team sports? While it would be too overwhelming to say that the Olympics do not fill athletes with desire and motivation as they used to in previous decades, there is a shift in perception whereby the pecking order seems to have lowered for certain athletes in tennis.