Lacuna Coil’s Live From The Apocalypse is the perfect aural antidote to the pandemic

It’s safe to say that Lacuna Coil didn’t foresee life imitating art when releasing their ninth and darkly cinematic offering, Black Anima, in 2019. And yet the very apocalypse they visualised would end up landing on their proverbial doorstep just one year later. Filmed at Milan’s Alcatraz in September 2020, Live From The Apocalypse was not only a performance of the album in its entirety, but the sound of a band channelling solitude as the confusion and calamities as COVID-19 brought life as we knew it to an earth-shattering halt. Now available in digital, CD and DVD formats, it’s the perfect aural antidote to the pandemic.