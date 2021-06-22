Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lacuna Coil’s Live From The Apocalypse is the perfect aural antidote to the pandemic

By Sophie Maughan
loudersound.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that Lacuna Coil didn’t foresee life imitating art when releasing their ninth and darkly cinematic offering, Black Anima, in 2019. And yet the very apocalypse they visualised would end up landing on their proverbial doorstep just one year later. Filmed at Milan’s Alcatraz in September 2020, Live From The Apocalypse was not only a performance of the album in its entirety, but the sound of a band channelling solitude as the confusion and calamities as COVID-19 brought life as we knew it to an earth-shattering halt. Now available in digital, CD and DVD formats, it’s the perfect aural antidote to the pandemic.

www.loudersound.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristina Scabbia
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Andrea Ferro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidote#Live Show#The Apocalypse#Layers Of Time#Save Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Colin Moulding releases video for The Hardest Battle

XTC co-frontman Colin Moulding has released a brand new video for his single The Hardest Battle, which you can watch below. Released as a single last week, The Hardest Battle is Moulding's first ever solo release. Aside from a recent burst of activity with former XTC drummer Terry Chambers as TC&I, Moulding has remained largely out of the spotlight following XTC's demise in 2006.
Musicloudersound.com

“A lot of kids on the internet talk about black metal without knowing anything about it": the world according to Satyricon's Satyr

As the frontman of Norwegian black metal legends Satyricon for 30 years, Satyr has learned a hell of a lot about life. The vocalist and multi-instrumentalist lets us in on his lessons learned, from the importance of escaping into nature – "I like camping – preferably far away from people," he tells us – to how to be a brilliant band leader.
Computerscdm.link

Note Raum is a perfect, free MIDI echo for Ableton Live and Max for Live

Just like a fresh herb or spice, there’s some potential beauty in seasoning your musical ideas with something different. Note Raum does that with MIDI patterns – and it’s free, provided you’ve got Max for Live. Manifest Audio is crafting a number of elegant devices for playing with note patterning...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

BLIND GUARDIAN Finishes Mixing Their "Most Intense Album" In A While

Blind Guardian has just wrapped up mixing their "most intense" album in a while, according to bassist and vocalist Hansi Kürsch. In an interview with Rock Hard Greece, Kürsch said the band has decided on who will master the album, which he expects to hand in to the record label within the next two weeks.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Between The Buried And Me release animated video for new single Fix The Error

US prog metal quintet Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their brand new single Fix The Error, which you can watch to below. The new single features drum solos from an ironclad trifecta of Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis, and Ken Schalk, and is taken from the band's upcoming album Colors II which will be released through Sumerian Records on Friday, August 20. The album is a follow-up to 2007's Colors.
Musicloudersound.com

Peter Hammill and Isildurs Bane stream new single In Disequilibrium Pt. 1

The collaboration between Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill and Swedish collective Isildurs Bane have streamed their brand new song, a single edit of In Disequilibrium which you can listen to below. In Disequilibrium will be released on September 24 through Atraxia Records. The album consists of two contrasting...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: FRACTAL UNIVERSE The Impassable Horizon

French progressive death metal quartet Fractal Universe have made quite a name for themselves over the past few years. Not only are they signed to the esteemed Metal Blade Records, but both of their first two LPs—2017’s Engram of Decline and 2019’s Rhizomes of Insanity—earned them considerable and deserved praise from critics and genre fans alike. Unsurprisingly, they’ve upped their game yet again with The Impassable Horizon, a thoroughly brutal (yet also intermittently quirky and beautiful) journey that easily ranks as the band’s greatest work to date.
Musicloudersound.com

Always wanted to support Yungblud on tour? We have great news

Vans have announced a new competition, called Musicians Wanted, where they will offer budding musicians – from around the world and a multitude of genres – the chance to support Yungblud during his January shows next year. The contest aims to celebrate new "Off The Wall" talent, with any artists...
New York City, NYloudersound.com

Sonic Youth’s pivotal role in the ’90’s alternative rock explosion to be detailed in new Thurston Moore memoir

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore is to have his autobiography published by Faber & Faber in 2023. A synopsis of the book, titled Sonic Life, reads: “From his infatuation and engagement with the 1970s punk and ‘no wave’ scenes in New York City, to the 1981 formation of his legendary rock group, to 30 years of relentless recording, touring, and musical experimentation, birthing the Nirvana-era of alternative rock, and beyond, it is all told via the personal prism of the author’s intensive archives and research.”
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
Winsted, MNNew Haven Register

Winsted's Gilson Cinema & Cafe adding live music in post-pandemic plans

WINSTED — Alan Nero and his son Alan Jr., owners of Gilson Cinema & Cafe on Main Street, soon will add a live music series to the theater’s offerings. The theater struggled during the pandemic, but the community was tremendously supportive, the Neros said, and the concert series is a gift to those who kept coming. It’s also a way for the venue to remain relevant and provide entertainment for everyone to enjoy — not just movies.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Elisa Gabbert on Living in a Era of Eternal Apocalypse

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Elisa Gabbert, author of The Unreality of Memory: and Other Essays, to...
Musicloudersound.com

The Bevis Frond releases video for new single Little Eden

Cult psych one-man-show The Bevis Frond has released a video for his brand new single Little Eden, which you can watch below. It's the title track from his forthcoming album, a double set which celebrates the band's 35th anniversary, and will be released through Fire Records on September 10. The...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Explore Death Trash's gristly apocalypse with a permanent demo

This month, the Steam Next Fest opened the floodgates to literally hundreds of free demos—most of which went back offline after the festival closed its doors last Tuesday. But some didn't, including Stephan Hövelbrinks' wonderfully meaty pixelated RPG Death Trash. After years of drip-feeding clips of the gruesome, post-apocalyptic RPG...

Comments / 0

Community Policy