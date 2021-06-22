Cancel
North Adams, MA

North Adams Council to Talk Sewer, Fiscal 2022 Budget

By Tammy Daniels
iBerkshires.com
Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Residents on Woodlawn Avenue are asking the city to defray some of the costs in connecting several homes along the street to the city's sewer system. Four families on the avenue say they have "pursued city sewer-hookup to no avail" and that the line stops at 78 Woodlawn and does not include the homes at 94, 100, 108 and 116 Woodlawn. The septic at 108 Woodlawn has failed, they wrote in a letter to the City Council, and the property will not perk.

