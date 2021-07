CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia are nearly below 1,000 for the first time since this time last year. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 1,026 on Thursday, a slight drop from 1,055 on Wednesday. It’s the lowest active coronavirus case total in the Mountain State since July 11, 2020. Cases were below 1,000 in West Virginia in early July of last year.