Dear readers, I write to you with a broken heart as I witness what is happening in my homeland, Nicaragua. I know this is not in the news, and that is why I need to inform you of the situation. We have literally hundreds of young people seeking to escape or hide in our country. The Ortega regime hunts them down and imprisons them. The persecuted youth are hungry because they are not allowed to work, but the most important reason to flee or hide is the fear of their very lives and their families. In 2018 in tears, I wrote about the over 500 young people killed in Nicaragua at peaceful protests against the regime.