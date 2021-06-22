Cancel
Billings, MT

Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

Billings Gazette
 9 days ago

Highlights: Chase Wise had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the winning Cardinals. Playing at Pirtz Field, the Cardinals amassed 12 hits, including four by Keaton Mickelson, who also had a double. The Cardinals led 3-0 after four innings and 5-1 going into the seventh inning. Carter Venable had two of the Blue Jays' seven hits. Colter Wilson was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up six hits in 6.2 innings.

billingsgazette.com
