Cherry Days sees the return of contests the whole family can enjoy. Contests include: wood splitting contest, coal shoveling, cherry pit spit, and baking contest. Wood splitting will take place 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3, next to the gazebo. Registration closes 15 minutes before the contest at the Cherry Days booth. Entry fee is $10 and there will be a prize awarded. Men and women will be able to compete.