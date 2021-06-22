Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rahm finds perspective to go with passion and wins U.S. Open

By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm's road to becoming a U.S. Open champion might have started with a pair of bogeys. It ended with a pair of birdies at Torrey Pines that will be far more memorable. In the previous 120 editions of the U.S. Open, no one had ever birdied the last two holes for a one-shot victory.

www.decaturdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Spaniard#Pga#The European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from advanced model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

The 2021 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 15 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. After the Open Championship wasn't contested in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shane Lowry is still the defending champion. The Irishman had a raucous following at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on his way to a six-shot victory. While he hasn't managed a victory since, he has been playing excellent golf, with top-10 finishes in four of his last nine worldwide starts.
GolfPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Jon Rahm: Winning the U.S. Open Was a Relief

U.S. Open Champion, Jon Rahm joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Jon reveals the current location of the U.S. Open Trophy. He says winning his first major was a bit of a relief now that he is off of the ‘Best Player to Never Win a Major’ list. And he talks about being disqualified from the Memorial and how he was focused on his health and the health of his family more than he was worried about golf.
San Francisco, CALake County Record Bee

Rahm wins in impressive fashion

The 121st edition of the United States Open is now in the record books. Contested alongside the Pacific Ocean at the stunningly beautiful Torrey Pines South Golf Course, this year’s version of our National Open featured great golf and riveting theatre. Jon Rahm of Spain was another one of those untapped potential 20-somethings to show his mettle and add a major championship to an already impressive golfing resume. He did so by watching those around him falter under the glare of the heat of grand slam golf and then make the 2021 U.S. Open his own by recording birdies on the final two holes, something that has only been done three times over the course of U.S. Open history.
GolfVillanovan

Opinion: Rahm Rebounds for U.S. Open Victory

John Rahm’s clutch putting on the 71st and 72nd holes of the 121st United States Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California was a sight to behold. Unfortunately, however, it was set up two weeks earlier in even more dramatic fashion. Two weeks earlier, Jon Rahm was dominating the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and was poised to win his second straight Memorial Tournament. He had a six-shot lead after 54 holes and had one round left to complete the defense of his title. However, walking off the 18th green on Saturday, PGA Tour officials told Rahm he had to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rahm knew he was under contract tracing but had tested negative every day during the week. The positive test could not have come at a worse time as Rahm was almost a sure bet to win given his strong play the first three rounds of the Memorial Tournament, but life had other ideas.
GolfVermillion Plain Talk

Take To Heart The Important Message Of U.S. Open Champ Rahm

Earlier this month, professional golfer Jon Rahm was leading the Memorial Tournament, played in Dublin, Ohio, by six strokes as he stepped off the 18th green to finish the Saturday, June 5, play of the tournament. A victory for him on Sunday seemed to be certain. He had built such...
Golfgolfmagic.com

NEW WORLD NO. 1 Jon Rahm credits two other MAJOR CHAMPIONS after US Open win

After his fantastic win at the US Open, Jon Rahm revealed that he received supportive messages from Sir Nick Faldo and Padraig Harrington when he withdrew from the Memorial Tournament with a positive Covid-19 test. Two weeks ago, Rahm stormed into a six-shot lead at Muirfield Village after three rounds...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic odds: Surprising PGA picks, golf predictions from model that called Rahm's win

Detroit Golf Club opened in 1899 but it took the course 120 years before it was awarded a PGA Tour event. The first was staged two years ago and the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic will mark the third edition of Detroit's first PGA Tour tournament. The course is the flattest on tour, according to ShotLink data, which allows for plenty birdies, especially on the back-nine. Last year's winner, Bryson DeChambeau, had 28 par breakers on his way to victory and the World No. 6 will be the highest-ranked player in the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field.
Golfchatsports.com

The party's over: Major champ Jon Rahm returns at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm returns to competition this week at the Scottish Open for the first time since his life-changing victory at Torrey Pines. The new world No. 1 has kept a low profile since his major breakthrough – other than a viral video that showed Rahm chug out of the U.S. Open trophy, smash a glow-in-the-dark ball into the night and then raise his arms in triumph.
GolfGolfWRX

Inside Jon Rahm’s putter switch before U.S. Open win

Editor’s note: We filed this piece for PGATour.com’s Equipment Report. His 18-foot, curling left-to-righter breaks toward the hole, eyes locked on its path, Jon Rahm raises his Odyssey Rossie S putter and unleashes jubilant fist pump as his ball dives into the darkness. We’ve seen the highlight how many times...
GolfGolf Channel

After ego-boosting intro, Jon Rahm settles in for 66 at Scottish Open

Even for a player as accomplished as Jon Rahm, the first-tee introduction Thursday at the Scottish Open took him by surprise. “The U.S. Open champion ... the Race to Dubai champion ... the world No. 1 ... from Spain, Jon Rahm!”. This, after the starter introduced Rahm’s playing partners, Rory...
GolfPosted by
newschain

US Open champion Jon Rahm reveals story behind ‘very stupid’ celebrations

US Open champion Jon Rahm has revealed the circumstances behind the “very stupid” celebrations following his first major victory last month. Rahm birdied the last two holes at Torrey Pines to become the first Spanish player to win the title, his triumph coming just 15 days after he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament despite holding a six-shot lead after 54 holes.
Golfsemoball.com

Rahm lives up to billing with 1st-round 66 at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) -- About to start his first event as a major champion, Jon Rahm was taking some practice swings on the first tee at the Scottish Open when his status as golf's hottest player was underlined. "On the tee," the official starter said, "the U.S. Open champion,...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Scottish Open, everybody against Jon Rahm

The European Tour this week steals the show at the PGA Tour and in Scotland, from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 July in North Berwick, it will be the protagonist with the Scottish Open, an event that precedes the 149th edition of The Open (15-18 July in England ). The...
GolfPosted by
newschain

Jon Rahm admits ego got in the way for his opening tee shot at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm admitted his ego briefly got the better of him before he recovered to card an opening 66 in the abrdn Scottish Open. Making his first start since winning at Torrey Pines last month, Rahm was announced on the first tee as the US Open champion, Race to Dubai leader and world number one, only to promptly carve his tee shot way off target.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Jon Rahm's priorities are in order, making him even more dangerous to win back-to-back majors

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — There was an air of serenity accompanying the Jon Rahm who stood taking questions from the assembled media on the eve of the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. It made sense. A lot has happened to the 26-year-old Spaniard recently. Most of it life-changing stuff. A relatively new father and golf’s most recent major champion, Rahm has clearly found it simple to move on from the on-the-face-of-it devastating positive Covid-19 test that saw him withdrawn from the final round of the Memorial Tournament he would have started with a six-shot lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy