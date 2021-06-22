Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kelly helps D-backs end 17-game skid, beat Brewers 5-1

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte camped under the high fly ball in center field and watched as it fell into his glove. Relief pitcher Joakim Soria smacked his hands together, grinned and walked toward catcher Stephen Vogt, who pumped his arms in a little victory dance.

www.timesdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Joakim Soria
Person
Stephen Vogt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#D Backs#Center Field#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBwcn247.com

Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. The hard-throwing Woodruff continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had an RBI single in the fifth inning that gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this season, giving up just 51 hits in 95 innings. His ERA improved to 1.89.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cubs look to stop 5-game skid against Brewers

Chicago Cubs (42-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-33, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.41 ERA, .91 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cubs drop 5th straight — and fall 5 games back in division — with 2-1 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Despite being two-hit by the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers eked out a 2-1 win Tuesday to increase their lead in the National League Central to five games. The Cubs lost their fifth straight, repeatedly failing in the clutch and getting only four innings out of starter Zach Davies. Davies, who combined with three relievers on a no-hitter Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowed two runs on two hits but threw 84 pitches, prompting an early exit.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers trade for 1B Rowdy Tellez from Toronto

The trade deadline is a little more than three weeks away but Milwaukee made a move Tuesday to get some more infield help. The Brewers announced they had traded pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis to Toronto for first baseman Rowdy Tellez. Tellez was productive at the plate for much...
MLBSacramento Bee

Houser expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (45-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-36, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBUSA Today

With Keston Hiura in another hitting slump, Brewers acquire first baseman Rowdy Tellez from Toronto Blue Jays

NEW YORK - The Milwaukee Brewers didn't wait for the July 30 trade deadline to get help at first base. The Brewers announced Tuesday afternoon they acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. Richards was acquired earlier from Tampa Bay in the Willy Adames deal, and Francis recently was promoted from Class AA Biloxi to Class AAA Nashville in the Brewers' farm system.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers should consider converting Adrian Houser to relief role to bolster bullpen

As the trade deadline approaches, relief pitching is on the shopping list for the Brewers. By ERA and most estimators, the relief corps ranks in the top 10 among the 30 Major League clubs, but it could use some more depth. Josh Hader has been excellent, and Devin Williams has held his own despite some concerning trends, but everyone behind them seems to be higher on the totem pole than they should be. Brad Boxberger has been solid for much of the year, but recently began experiencing control issues. Brent Suter has been similarly effective in a middle relief role, but he is allowing over one hit per inning, which is not ideal for high-leverage situations. Rookie Jake Cousins has looked excellent in his debut season, but he lacks experience.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate utility man Daniel Robertson for assignment

The Brewers announced that utility man Daniel Robertson has been designated for assignment. Teams have seven days to claim Robertson or work out a trade with Milwaukee for the 27-year-old’s services, which is what happened last August when the Giants acquired Robertson in a deal with the Rays during Robertson’s first trip to DFA limbo.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBESPN

Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1

ST. LOUIS --  Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday. The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals' stopper. Since June 9,...
MLBESPN

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH --  Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back...
MLBwcn247.com

Orioles rally, beat Blue Jays 6-5 to end 20-game road skid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night to snap a 20-game road losing streak. Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 A’s. The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games, improving to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home. Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning to earn the win and Cole Sulser pitched a shutout 10th for the save.
MLBFrankfort Times

Pollock, Muncy help Dodgers beat Cubs to snap 4-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After suffering a three-game sweep at San Diego and then being no hit by the Chicago Cubs the previous night, it would have been understandable if AJ Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers were reeling a bit in what has been an abysmal week so far.
MLBwgnradio.com

Diamondbacks beat Padres 10-1, end record 24-game road skid

SAN DIEGO (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their record 24-game road losing streak by routing the San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night, getting six scoreless innings from Merrill Kelly and four hits and five RBIs from Eduardo Escobar. Escobar and Christian Walker homered for the Diamondbacks, who hadn’t won away...
MLBKTLO

Kim ends skid, helps with 2-run double, Cards sweep D-Backs

ST. LOUIS (AP)  Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

D-backs drag record 23-game road skid into San Diego

It's a classic case of opposites being paired by the baseball schedule the next three days in San Diego, where the streaking Padres host the plunging Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres have won the first seven games of their 10-game homestand. During the run, they have hit 16 doubles and 14 home runs. Earlier this season, they had a franchise-record 12-game home winning streak. Overall, the Padres are 28-14 at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy