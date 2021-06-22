Four-Star '23 QB Pierce Clarkson breaks down visit to Virginia Tech

One of the most successful coaches in Michigan high school football history is now working for Michigan State. The Spartan football program on Wednesday formally announced the hiring of Thomas Wilcher, the legendary longtime head coach at Detroit Cass Tech, as MSU’s director of community and high school relations. It’s a new position on head coach Mel Tucker’s support staff, with Wilcher coming in to “build and coordinate relationships with key groups in the state of Michigan to enhance the reach and engagement of Spartan football in the community,” per MSU.