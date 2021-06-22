Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Four-Star '23 QB Pierce Clarkson breaks down visit to Virginia Tech

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco sophomore quarterback Pierce Clarkson hit the road last week and visited seven schools over a nine day period including Virginia Tech.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bellflower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
Georgia StateUSA Today

Georgia football loses another 5-star commit

For the second day in a row, a 5-star has de-committed from Georgia. On Monday, it was five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander who backed off his commitment to UGA. And on Tuesday, 5-star athlete Deyon Bouie. Bouie posted the news to his Instagram story, with the caption:. “I am blessed...
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
FootballPosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

Four Star Running Back Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – The recruits keep pouring in for Neal Brown and his staff! Yesterday, the Mountaineers got a commitment from four star cornerback Jacolby Spells. Moments ago, West Virginia landed Justin Williams, a four star (Rivals)/three star (247) running back from Dallas, Georgia. Williams is among the best...
Zachary, LAfox8live.com

Aggies land four-star Zachary QB Eli Holstein

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Texas A&M Aggies land a huge commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star quarterback Eli Holstein from Zachary, Louisiana who announced he would be headed to College Station via Twitter. Holstein chose the Aggies over offers from LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn and among...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFL247Sports

Jabril Cox expected to have immediate role with Cowboys

With the way that the depth chart sits in front of him right now, new Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox has a lot of work to do in order to prove he should get a solid amount of playing time for his new team. But despite there being a bit of a logjam in front of him, Cox should be able to get on the field decently early, according to DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman.
Wisconsin Stateourcommunitynow.com

BREAKING: Four-star safety Austin Brown commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin scored a whopping nine commitments in the month of June and now they're off to a good start in July as Johnson City (Ill.) safety Austin Brown gave his verbal pledge to head coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers on Sunday. “It’s Wisconsin. It’s winning tradition," Brown told 247sports...
Fresno, CA247Sports

Fullerton College WR Valleè Washington commits to Fresno State

The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2021 wide receivers unit is projected to be among the Group of 5’s best - and now the ‘Dogs have added another talented WR to the team. Fullerton College wide receiver Valleè Washington has committed to the Bulldogs as a junior college transfer to join the team this fall.
Virginia Stategobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech recruiting: Hokies add another commitment to 2022 class

The Virginia Tech Hokies added another commitment to the recruiting class of 2022 on Monday night when Daequan Wright made his choice official. Wright is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound wide receiver/tight end prospect from Perry High School in Perry, Georgia. He is currently unranked by 247Sports. That should change shortly. Wright...
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

Michigan State hires Detroit Cass Tech's Thomas Wilcher

One of the most successful coaches in Michigan high school football history is now working for Michigan State. The Spartan football program on Wednesday formally announced the hiring of Thomas Wilcher, the legendary longtime head coach at Detroit Cass Tech, as MSU’s director of community and high school relations. It’s a new position on head coach Mel Tucker’s support staff, with Wilcher coming in to “build and coordinate relationships with key groups in the state of Michigan to enhance the reach and engagement of Spartan football in the community,” per MSU.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Watch: Eric Stokes buys his grandmother her 'dream house'

Eric Stokes has cemented himself as one of the all-time good guys to ever play at Georgia. A first-round pick (No. 29 overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stokes was known for the glowing things he would say about his teammates during interviews and his tireless work ethic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy