Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines got some late Fourth of July fireworks today, as 2022 four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio just committed to the program. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Clearwater, Florida officially visited Ann Arbor a couple weeks ago for “Victors Weekend,” along with a ton of other top targets in his class. The Monday after his visit, he tweeted he’d be committing July 5. And then three hours after that tweet, he tweeted out photos from his trip to Michigan, so it was pretty clear at that point which program was at the top for him.