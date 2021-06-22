Y-Combinator-backed Bimaplan Raises $2.5 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Insurtech startup Bimaplan announced on Monday that it has raised $2.5 million as part of its Pre-Series A funding round, taking the total funding raised by the startup to $3 million. The round saw participation from global VC funds Amino Capital, Goodwater Capital, Acequia Capital, and EMVC. The round also saw participation from angel investors Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Arjun Sethi of Tribe Capital, Ashish Dave of Mirae Asset Venture Investments, and others. Existing investors RaSa Future Fund, Dream Incubator, 2am Ventures, Samyakth Capital, and Shanti Mohan, and Nimesh Kampani of LetsVenture also participated in this round.