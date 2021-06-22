Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Y-Combinator-backed Bimaplan Raises $2.5 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Insurtech startup Bimaplan announced on Monday that it has raised $2.5 million as part of its Pre-Series A funding round, taking the total funding raised by the startup to $3 million. The round saw participation from global VC funds Amino Capital, Goodwater Capital, Acequia Capital, and EMVC. The round also saw participation from angel investors Gokul Rajaram of Doordash, Arjun Sethi of Tribe Capital, Ashish Dave of Mirae Asset Venture Investments, and others. Existing investors RaSa Future Fund, Dream Incubator, 2am Ventures, Samyakth Capital, and Shanti Mohan, and Nimesh Kampani of LetsVenture also participated in this round.

www.entrepreneur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y Combinator#Startup#Insurance Company#Series A Round#Entrepreneur India#Entrepreneur Media#Insurtech#Amino Capital#Goodwater Capital#Acequia Capital#Emvc#Tribe Capital#Rasa Future Fund#Dream Incubator#Letsventure#Y Combinator#Finsight Ventures#Whatsapp#Emphasis Ventures#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
EconomyEntrepreneur

CRMNext Raises $16 Mn Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Digital and customer experience transformation platform for enterprise banks and financial service providers globally, CRMNext, on Thursday announced significant momentum with $16 million in Series B funding co-led by Avataar Ventures and Ascent Capital resulting in multi-fold expansion of enterprise value.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Green Soul Raises INR 1.5 Cr In Revenue-based Financing From Velocity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Green Soul Ergonomics on Thursday informed to have raised INR 1.5 crore from revenue-based financier Velocity.in. This is the first round of external financing the company has raised. Green...
BusinessEntrepreneur

DealShare Raises $144 Mn Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. DealShare, a social e-commerce startup known for pioneering the community group buying (CGB) model in India, announced on Thursday that it has raised $144 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global and was co-led led by WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation (a venture fund backed by ADQ, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital), and Z3Partners with participation from Partners of DST Global, Matrix Partners India, and Alteria Capital.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Softbank leads $215m investment in fintech start-up Clearco

The company behind the ‘20-minute term sheet’ has raised more than $900m to date. Fintech start-up Clearco has raised $215m of new capital in a round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company, known until April as Clearbanc, was founded in 2015 by Michele Romanow, Andrew D’Souza,...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Meati Foods raises $50M in Series B round

BOULDER — Meati Foods, the Boulder-based company that is developing plant-based alternative meats, has raised $50 million, the company announced Tuesday. The Series B round was co-led by new investor BOND and long-time Meati investor Acre Venture Partners. They were joined by other existing investors, including Prelude Ventures, Congruent Ventures and Tao Capital.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Danish Fintech Firm Pleo Raises $150 Million

Pleo, a Denmark-based financial technology firm, recently announced that the company has raised $150 million in a Series C funding round. The latest investment round was co-led by Bain Capital Ventures and Thrive Capital. In the recent announcement, Pleo mentioned that it has received a valuation of $1.7 billion. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TampaBay.Ventures Leads Investment Into Y Combinator Graduate Procoto

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TampaBay.Ventures has led an investment into St. Petersburg, Florida-based Procoto, a procurement and spend analysis platform for businesses. Procoto is a graduate of the famed Y Combinator startup accelerator program and the first Y Combinator graduate located in the Tampa Bay area. The investment represents the first investment from TampaBay.Ventures, a new venture capital firm dedicated to backing Tampa Bay's most promising startups.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Danish Fintech Pleo Secures $150M via Series B from Bain Capital Ventures, Thrive Capital, Others

Expense management Fintech Pleo has secured $150 million in capital which is notably the largest Series C raised for any Danish-founded company. With this new investment and the company’s valuation of $1.7 billion, Pleo says it’s never been “more excited to see what the future holds” for the business and what they’ll be creating with this capital injection.
Economythepaypers.com

Byrd raises USD 19 mln in Series B round

Byrd, which builds software to manage warehouses and logistics operations, has picked USD 19 million, a Series B that it will be using to expand to five more markets in Europe. Mouro Capital led the round, with Speedinvest, Verve Ventures, Rider Global, and VentureFriends also participating. Byrd has built a...
Businesssuasnews.com

Drone Platform Company Skylark Drones Raises $3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Skylark Drones, a leading drone platform company, announced today that it has secured USD $3 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion. The funding round was co-led by investors InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson group. This follows the company’s previous seed funding round, which took place in 2018.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Neverinstall Raises $375,000 Seed Round From Speciale Invest

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Neverinstall, a startup that is building a cloud platform to bring any graphical user interface (GUI) application regardless of OS and device type to the browser, on Tuesday announced to have received around $375,000 in Seed funding. The investment is led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Genworks Health Raises INR 15 Cr From Blacksoil Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Medical device distributor Genworks on Tuesday announced to have raised INR 15 crore in debt from Blacksoil. The funds will be used for meeting the working capital requirements and expanding the company's...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Nordic Fintech Pleo Raises $1.7B, Joins Unicorn Club

Pleo generates 70% of its income from the exchange fees extracted from a merchant’s bank account once a customer uses their card. Denmark’s fintech Pleo joined the Unicorn club at a valuation of $1.7 billion in a $150 million equity financing round. The Copenhagen-based startup has shown tremendous growth since its establishment in 2015.
AdvocacyEntrepreneur

Crowdsourcing Platform MyMobiForce Raises $1.42 Mn Pre-Series A Round Led By Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based MyMobiForce (Innotion Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) on Monday announced to have raised $1.42 million as part of Pre-Series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund with participation from Group of Angels led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal (ex-Urban Company).
EconomyEntrepreneur

Leegality Raises Pre-Series A Funding From IIFL

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Gurugram-based document execution platform Leegality on Monday announced to have raised Pre-Series A funding led by IIFL Securities Capital Enhancer Fund. Existing investors including Mumbai Angels also participated in the round. “Over...
Economyfinextra.com

Codat raises $40 million in Series B round

Codat, an API-based platform for business data sharing, has secured $40 million in Series B funding following a tripling in annual growth and doubling of headcount. The Series B round is led by Tiger Global with existing investors Index Ventures and PayPal Ventures also participating. Codat uses a single API...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sweater Raises An Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round Of $2.3 Million To Bring Venture Investing To Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater has announced today that it has closed on an oversubscribed pre-seed financing round after surpassing its goal by 50%. The 2.3M round, with participation from Motivate VC, MRTNZ Ventures, Bison Ventures, Spacestation Investments, and a group of super angels will be used to further develop the Sweater venture investing platform and accelerate their go-to-market strategy.
Businessaithority.com

Articulate Raises $1.5 Billion In Series A Round Led By General Atlantic, With Participation From Blackstone Growth And ICONIQ Growth

One of the largest Series A rounds in history, partnerships will help company rapidly scale and expand footprint globally. Articulate Global, LLC, a market-leading SaaS provider of online training tools and e-learning authoring apps for the new world of work, announced a $1.5 billion Series A funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, and joined by funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) and ICONIQ Growth. Bootstrapped by founder and CEO Adam Schwartz in 2002, today’s fundraise is Articulate’s first source of institutional capital, and the company is now valued at $3.75 billion in one of the largest Series A rounds ever. With these new partnerships, Articulate will aim to further accelerate its growth and scale internationally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy