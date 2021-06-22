The Latest: NKorea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases

(HealthDay)—Respiratory virus detections decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic period, according to a research letter published online June 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Alexander J. Lepak, M.D., from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, and colleagues conducted a pre-post study including a pre-COVID-19 pandemic period (July 2018 to February 2020), a one-month run-in period in March 2020, and a COVID-19 pandemic period (April 2020 to February 2021). Weekly statewide surveillance polymerase chain reaction data for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, human parainfluenza virus, human metapneumovirus, seasonal coronavirus, adenovirus, and enterovirus/rhinovirus were provided by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.