The Latest: NKorea tells WHO it has detected no virus cases

This wearable biosensor has been developed by researchers at Harvard and MIT as a way to help detect for viruses and will enable a person to know if they have come into contact with them. The sensor works by being worn on a face mask and activated before going to work detecting for the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as other pathogens. The device has a programmable design that could be used for detecting dangeroussuobstances as well to make it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications.