Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Peloton Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UVRQ_0abaYrFh00

A handful of retail memes emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic that qualify for the collective time capsule. We will remember the brawls over toilet paper. We learned that paper towels are among the top household items we rely on as much as toilet paper. On a lighter note, we turned our bedrooms and living rooms into gyms, and survey results reveal that we’re not looking back.

Although fitness equipment is widely available these days — consumers can order a treadmill on Amazon, for starters — the high-end stationary bikes produced by Peloton became the face of at-home fitness during the pandemic. Not surprisingly, Peloton’s stock price has followed suit — moving from $29 per share at its initial public offering in late September 2019 to more than $100 per share about a year into the pandemic. The company also posted a profit for the first time.

On the surface, Peloton stock looks like a growth story still worth betting on — but there are multiple layers of complexity at play.

Peloton’s Controversies During a Year of Growth

Although Peloton’s product offerings have been in demand throughout the pandemic, the company has found itself steeped in struggle.

Demand and Supply Problems

Throughout the pandemic, retailers — including Peloton — have faced supply chain issues that have slowed delivery and aggravated customers. In Peloton’s case, where the price point starts at around $2,000 and goes up to more than $4,000, customers have not taken the delays lightly. Angry buyers have taken to social media sites like Facebook, Reddit and Twitter to voice their complaints and elevate concerns over shipping delays.

The supply chain issues prompted Peloton to ship its bikes overseas by air for a while, which it said increased its transport costs tenfold.

A Product Recall During a Period of Surging Business

Just over a year into the pandemic, Peloton faced concerns about its Tread+ and Tread treadmills.

On April 17, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about the safety of these products and asked consumers to stop using them. The commission linked the treadmills to several dozen incidents of children and pets being pulled under the machines and suggested that adult users may be at risk as well if they lose their balance.

Peloton initially chose to argue against the safety warnings. The company later reversed course by issuing a product recall. It also rolled out an auto-locking feature via a software update and announced that it will offer a full refund on the $4,000-plus machines for any consumers who request one by November 2022 and a partial refund to those who contact the company after that point.

Privacy Concerns

In the few months prior to the safety concerns over its treadmills, Peloton had quietly dealt with another serious concern: customer privacy. A security research firm found that Peloton’s application programming interface allowed anyone to discover a user’s age, gender, geographic location, weight, workout history and, in some cases, date of birth.

The firm reported the leak to Peloton on Jan. 20 and requested a fix within 90 days. Although the company restricted access to users, it remained silent on the issue until after the deadline had lapsed and reporters followed up. At that point, Peloton confirmed that the fix had been made and acknowledged its unresponsiveness, vowing prompt responses moving forward.

Two Shareholder Class-Action Lawsuits

On April 29, the Rosen Law Firm filed a shareholder class-action lawsuit, asserting that Peloton’s shares dropped in value by more than 14% after the company decided to keep selling its treadmills despite the noted safety concerns. Almost a month later, on May 24, a second shareholder class-action lawsuit surfaced, highlighting concerns that Peloton’s stock suffered another 14% drop after the company reversed course and opted for a product recall.

Expected Deceleration

Peloton now expects its fourth-quarter revenue to land at $915 million, which amounts to a 51% increase year over year. That may sound like a strong growth story, but it’s down from the triple-digit growth levels that the company reported last year.

An Increasingly Competitive Climate

In part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at-home gym equipment has surged in popularity. Although Peloton has appeared to capture more consumer mindshare than its competitors, there are several worthy opponents in the space — and many are giving Peloton a run for its money in terms of both pricing and features.

Bowflex makes the VeloCore bike, which leans into your movements (something a Peloton won’t do). The company sells a connected membership with workouts, coaching and on-demand classes.

NordicTrack’s S22i cycle adjusts for inclines and declines, and instructors can adjust the bike virtually during a digital class. NordicTrack’s Silent Magnetic Resistance System makes for a quiet ride, and you can test drive the company’s connected iFit membership free of charge for a year.

Other noteworthy competitors are the compact, easy-to-move Echelon EX-5s, the amenities-rich MYX and the compact, highly adjustable Keiser M3i.

A Rebound Effort Pedaling at Full Throttle

Despite these signs of turbulence, Peloton shows no sign of giving up on its new customers and newfound profitability. The company has a number of new developments underway, including the following:

  • Integration with Precor: On April 21, Peloton announced that it had closed on its acquisition of fellow fitness equipment provider Precor. The move positions Peloton to potentially be able to begin producing in the U.S. by the end of this year.
  • Ohio factory: The company has also announced plans to create 2,000 jobs and build a $400 million factory in Ohio , saying it has been in the works for four years.
  • New pricing options: The company has introduced tiers for its app, which typically costs $12.99 per month. Peloton has announced that students will pay $6.99 monthly while teachers, healthcare professionals, first responders and military personnel and their families will pay $9.99 monthly — a rate that’s now locked in for life for the latter group.

Good To Know

According to a 2019 survey of Peloton subscribers, four out of five weren’t looking into home fitness equipment prior to purchasing one of Peloton’s products. That makes for a very large potential customer base that could emerge suddenly — much like what happened during the pandemic.

Should You Bet on Peloton’s Future?

Peloton has faced a number of speed bumps in the past year, and the company is nowhere near out of the woods. It has something to prove in terms of stateside manufacturing prowess, quality control and customer service. Yet the company knew, long before the pandemic struck, that there was a market for upscale, connected fitness equipment at home . It also built a business model with a dual revenue stream: equipment sales and digital memberships.

Green Light, Red Light or Yellow Light?

Is Peloton a buy, sell or hold ? According to Zacks, Peloton is currently a hold — in other words, a yellow light. Although Peloton must navigate shareholder lawsuits and its integration with Precor, it is working on a number of developments that may be good for the business and potentially the stock price .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Peloton Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness First#Fitness Equipment#Lawsuits#Facebook#Twitter#Tread#The Rosen Law Firm#Deceleration Peloton#Velocore#Nordictrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

The Top 10 Stocks for 2021

When it comes to selecting stocks, there are many schools of thought, and nothing is certain. This is why a diversified portfolio is the best choice for limiting risk while still offering the potential for gains. However, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t own individual stocks. Stocks can be a great way to build wealth -- you just have to do your homework before you make your investment choices. Find Out: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us Investing for Beginners: What First-Time Investors Need To Know As the second half of 2021 unfolds, there are various scenarios that may favor different...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Despite Reddit Chatter, Newegg (NEGG) Stock Isn't a Good Buy Right Now

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) stock rose over 148 percent on July 7, but was lower in the premarket trading session on July 8. The stock rose significantly after the company announced that it's now offering professional PC assembly services to consumers who design their own computers. What’s the forecast for NEGG, and should you buy or sell the stock?
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Corsair Gaming Stock?

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been trending lower. They closed out June at $33.29 and are now getting close to the $30 level. There’s a good chance the stock finds support if it reaches $30. On March 25 and again on May 11, that’s what happened. Sometimes, a...
StocksWoonsocket Call

2 Marijuana Stocks To Buy In July? These Plays May Be A Good Fit For Your Portfolio

Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy This Month? 2 Plays To Consider In July. In the last 8 weeks, many marijuana stocks have been showing a bit more upward consistency in trading. Yet some cannabis stocks even being at lower market levels have shown a bit of volatile trading over the last 2 months. Since the end of April moving into May, the cannabis sector has finally been showing more action. Trading from mid-February to the end of April was not a good time for marijuana stocks as a whole.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

As the economy opens back up in many places and things start going back to normal for some people, businesses that have been struggling amid the pandemic should be in much better shape. For investors, that makes this a good time to zero in on stocks that have may have underperformed up until now but could be poised for some better performances over the latter half of the year.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Read This Before Buying Chinese Stocks

In today's video I look at the recent news affecting DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), and Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ). Below I share a few highlights from the video. China has launched cybersecurity reviews on the three companies and some of their subsidiaries. At the moment these companies are...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy After a Correction

The Federal Reserve serves two official functions. The first is to achieve maximum employment, and the second is to do it without causing inflation. They are now walking a fine line on the latter. We clearly have successfully reflated the economy. Their QE efforts have been phenomenal. This is without a doubt the most aggressive Fed the U.S. has ever had. Judging by how strong the stock markets are, they may have gone a dash too far. It is near impossible finding bargain equity investments. Therefore, today we will look for stocks to buy after a correction.
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy General Electric Stock?

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) may be about to rebound as they're getting close to a level that has been support in the past. What To Know: Since the end of April, GE shares have dropped to the $12.75 level on three separate occasions and a rebound followed each time.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy in July

In today's video I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Tencent (OTC:TCEHY), Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS). All four companies are in markets with growth potential and could perform well as long-term investments. Below I share a few highlights from the video. A report...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is BlackBerry a Meme Stock Worth Buying?

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) isn't the same company it was a decade ago, transitioning from a consumer electronics maker to an enterprise software and intellectual property play. It's also become a so-called "meme stock." But in this Fool Live clip, recorded on June 25, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, takes a closer look at BlackBerry to see if it might be worth a closer look for long-term investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 154,382 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

EverCommerce (EVCM) IPO Stock Is a Good Buy as Economy Rebounds

In July, the U.S. IPO markets look set to continue the momentum from June. EverCommerce has priced its IPO and is listing on July 1. What’s the forecast for EverCommerce stock and should you buy the IPO?. Article continues below advertisement. EverCommerce provides SaaS services to small and medium-sized companies...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is LegalZoom Stock a Good Investment?

LegalZoom (LZ) made its public market debut on Jun. 30 alongside Taboola (TBLA) and China’s Uber-like DiDi Global (DIDI). LZ stock popped up more than 35 percent on its first day of trading. What’s LegalZoom.com's stock forecast, and is it a good investment?. Article continues below advertisement. LegalZoom is an...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Good Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Tech Stocks To Know

Top Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Tech stocks appear to be making a major comeback in the stock market now. Evidently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite spent most of the past week hitting record highs. If anything, this could be thanks to a mix of steadying Treasury yields and slight deceleration in the reopening trade. While tech stocks and reopening stocks remain viable plays in the current market, we will be focusing on the tech industry for today.
EconomyForbes

Buy The Dip In Spirit Airlines Stock?

In recent months, progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry. However, new coronavirus variants are triggering fears of more infection waves limiting international travel and tourism demand. The shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) reached pre-Covid levels in March and have been trending downward in recent weeks. The company’s lower debt outstanding, coupled with the U.S. government’s third phase of payroll support, are key triggers of the stock’s recovery in the near-term. Moreover, passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are just 20% below 2019 levels. As PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022, Trefis believes that SAVE stock is a good value investment. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Why Spirit Airlines Stock Has Lost 43% Since 2018?
StocksMacdaily News

Apple stock nears buy point

Apple investors appear to have had concerns about slowing growth and possible antitrust actions assuaged as Apple stock is approaching a buy point after rebounding from a spring sell-off. Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:. In morning trading on the stock market today, Apple stock rose 0.2%, near 136.65. Earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy