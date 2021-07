Health professionals recommend that you do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. However, it is difficult for many people to take that much time out of their busy schedule. That doesn’t mean that you should keep on skipping your exercise regime. You need to stay healthy and fit to be more productive, not to mention happy and there is no alternative to regular exercise. But don’t worry – if you can’t manage the time to hit the gym or do half an hour’s exercise at home, there is some good news!