Showers continue early, much cooler day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active weather day on Monday, some big changes are on the way for the first few days of summer. You will likely need the umbrellas early, especially in the eastern counties. The rain chances should move out by mid-morning, but it may take the clouds a while to follow them. If the clouds and rain move out quicker, the warmer we will get. If they decide to hang around, we’ll be lucky to hit the 70-degree mark. I do think we will clear out and make it into the low 70s this afternoon.