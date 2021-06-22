Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Showers continue early, much cooler day ahead

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active weather day on Monday, some big changes are on the way for the first few days of summer. You will likely need the umbrellas early, especially in the eastern counties. The rain chances should move out by mid-morning, but it may take the clouds a while to follow them. If the clouds and rain move out quicker, the warmer we will get. If they decide to hang around, we’ll be lucky to hit the 70-degree mark. I do think we will clear out and make it into the low 70s this afternoon.

www.wymt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hump Day#Hazard#Wymt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators

Japan announced Thursday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not have spectators in attendance, reversing course amid a rise in new coronavirus cases ahead of the Games, which are starting later this month. The announcement was made after a meeting with five Olympic officials and representatives from the Japanese government.
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy