Assiniboia Downs Results Monday June 21st, 2021

Classier, the 13-10 second choice, led every step of the way, holding off favored stablemate Defunded by a nose in the $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby Sunday. The victory by the 3-year-old son of Empire Maker and the Bernardini mare Class Will Tell continued Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s dominance of the Grade III. He’s now won the race five years in a row and six of the last seven.