Assiniboia Downs Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

7th-$28,073, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.600, 46.600, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Scratched: Flash of Glory. City Champ122632-1½1-2½1-1½1-1¼N. Stephenson1.20. Shotthrutheheart122275-hd4-½2-3½2-1R. Mangalee2.45. Stone Cafe122523-33-13-23-2¾J. Carreno5.25. Midnight Salute123366-½5-24-½4-hdS. Chickeness23.50. Etu Babou122457-46-3½5-½5-3K. Pizarro14.05. Bad News122188886-¾S. Chadee Jr.15.10. Mandrew125744-½7-2½6-1½7-10¼N. Austin47.10. Yerosilverbiz119811-½2-½7-28L. Nelson5.75. 7 (6)City Champ4.402.502.40. 3 (2)Shotthrutheheart3.402.50. 6 (5)Stone Cafe3.00.

