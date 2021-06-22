Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

7th-$28,073, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.600, 46.600, 59.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.600. Scratched: Flash of Glory. City Champ122632-1½1-2½1-1½1-1¼N. Stephenson4.402.502.401.20. Shotthrutheheart122275-hd4-½2-3½2-1R. Mangalee3.402.502.45. Stone Cafe122523-33-13-23-2¾J. Carreno3.005.25. Midnight Salute123366-½5-24-½4-hdS. Chickeness23.50. Etu Babou122457-46-3½5-½5-3K. Pizarro14.05. Bad News122188886-¾S. Chadee Jr.15.10. Mandrew125744-½7-2½6-1½7-10¼N. Austin47.10. Yerosilverbiz119811-½2-½7-28L. Nelson5.75. $0.2 Pick 5 Jackpot (4-4/6-3-1-2/7) 5 Correct Paid...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stakes#Temple City#Chickeness23#Track Handle#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Ellis Park on Friday, July 9

2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 683-1,043 65.48%. “Key Horses” @ EP 4 / 2-1-1 50.00% Win / 100.00% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 153/ 72-34-10 47.06% Win / 75.82% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @ EP 7/1-3-0 14.29% Win / 57.14% ITM. (Statistics Updated after Indy Grand concludes...
Louisiana StateFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday June 29th, 2021

2nd-$8,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Los Alamitos, CAESPN

Gamine delivers stakes victory for trainer Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. --  Gamine romped to a 10-length victory in the $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes on Monday, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert his third stakes win in two days at Los Alamitos. Ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, Gamine broke sharply and took charge nearing the...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Results Wednesday July 7th, 2021

1st-$15,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.620, 48.030, 1:13.860, 1:42.530, 00.000, 1:47.290. Trainer: Eduardo Maver, Jr. Winner: B G, 4, by Khozan-Flashy Flirt. Scratched: Lutheran Rags. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Where Ya Goin Owen122131-hd2-12-21-½1-2¼O. Gomez15.004.903.506.50. Mo and Go122322-11-hd1-hd2-1½2-3¾J. Davila, Jr.2.602.100.50. Engineers Report122545-13-13-33-63-3M. Davila, Jr.3.007.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Results Tuesday July 6th, 2021

1st-$25,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.420, 45.900, 58.450, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.360. Centre Court Champ118211-½1-hd1-11-1¾A. Adorno0.50. Walk Me Home118533-1½3-1½2-hd2-1¼J. Vargas, Jr.2.70. Carly Hustle121454-44-44-63-noR. Silvera5.40. Cloud Skipping119322-1½2-hd3-½4-13¼S. Gonzalez11.30. Big Brown Eyes123145555J. Torres24.10. 2 (2)Centre Court Champ3.002.102.10. 6 (5)Walk Me Home2.802.20. 5 (4)Carly Hustle2.10.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Penn National-3-Add

3rd_$18,800, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, tf., clear. Off 6:56. Time 1:37.53. Firm. Scratched_Long Tom, Hard Count. Also Ran_Live Fire, Claw, Jozani R V F, Helms Deep, Mizzen Money, Tri Try Colors, Spot of Gold. dh_Jozani R V F, Helms Deep (6). $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $62.15. Daily Double (6-8) paid $64.40. Exacta (8-4) paid $72.80. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-9-3) paid $142.50. $1 Trifecta (8-4-9) paid $235.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday July 2nd, 2021

8th-$60,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 49.080, 1:13.420, 1:25.650, 00.000, 1:37.510. Scratched: Sikum, Quikfast N Ahurry. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Net a Bear116354-154-hd2-1½1-1¾T. Thornton5.202.802.101.60. Offspring1235354-½53-22-½R. Morales2.802.101.30. Champagne Affair118111-1½1-11-hd1-hd3-4¾P. Cotto, Jr.4.2010.60. Raging Gold Digger117222-12-1½2-14-2½4-4¾J. Dominguez8.80. Snowball123443-½3-½3-hd55D. Saenz3.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct...
Los Alamitos, CAoc-breeze.com

Classier edges stablemate Defunded by a nose in Los Alamitos Derby

Classier, the 13-10 second choice, led every step of the way, holding off favored stablemate Defunded by a nose in the $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby Sunday. The victory by the 3-year-old son of Empire Maker and the Bernardini mare Class Will Tell continued Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s dominance of the Grade III. He’s now won the race five years in a row and six of the last seven.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

9th-$100,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint S. Fractional/Final Time: 22.030, 44.920, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.300. Winner: B C, 3, by Poseidon's Warrior-Sophia's Pride. Scratched: R Mercedes Boy, Ournationonparade. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Warrior's Pride122551-1½1-2½1-1½1-nkE. Jaramillo9.50. Tiger Blood124825-13-hd3-1½2-1¼E. Zayas7.40. Yes I Am Free122162-½2-1½2-23-nkS. Camacho6.00.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results PID-6-Add

6th_$17,000, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers. Off 6:58. Time 1:11.17. Fast. Also Ran_Sayso, Abbey's Snow White, Tula, Alexandra Kay. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.95. Daily Double (2-4) paid $42.60. Exacta (4-5) paid $29.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-3-1) paid $19.05. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $31.80. (c) 2021 Equibase...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-7-Add

7th_$15,000, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 2½f, cloudy. Off 9:42. Time 1:36.62. Fast. Also Ran_Ekg Jes Jettin Away, Lhs Classy Cartel, Stolin Coronas, Rgonetoughchick, Adoradeal, She B a Rooster, My Candys 101. $1 Pick 3 (8-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $154.70. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $58.80. $1 Exacta (5-10) paid $20.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-7-9) paid $42.52. $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-7) paid $32.10.
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Calhoun looking to repeat in Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand

Two years ago Bret Calhoun captured the $300,000 Grade 3 Indiana Derby with Mr. Money at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. The trainer will try to top that this year, shooting for a sweep in Wednesday’s Indiana Derby with Mr. Wireless and the $200,000 Grade 3 Indiana Oaks with Lovely Ride.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: JULY 6

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. The day starts with a carryover of $108,149 in the jackpot pick-5. Check out our other handicapping here!. The field for Tuesday’s Grade 3, $200,000 Dr. James...
Los Alamitos, CAoc-breeze.com

Graded Stakes victories by Gamine, Classier highlight Summer Meet

Graded Stakes victories by Gamine, Classier highlight Summer Meet. Graded stakes successes by the Bob Baffert-trained pair of Gamine and Classier highlighted the Summer Thoroughbred Festival at Los Alamitos. The brief seven-day season concluded Monday. The 2020 female sprint champion, Gamine earned her sixth graded victory Monday, cruising by 10...
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sertoma's sizzling summer tour continues

SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour competed in their fourth event of the summer at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run. It was another burning hot summer day as 49 athletes took to the links. In the boys 16 to 18 age division it came down to a...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas Derby purse raised to $1.25 million

HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn will dramatically impact the 2022 Triple Crown trail by making two major changes to the Grade1 Arkansas Derby – boosting the purse to $1.25 million and moving the date to April 2. The date shift is a departure from the traditional three weeks before the Kentucky...

Comments / 0

Community Policy