Florida State

A coronavirus outbreak hit a Florida government building. Two people are dead but a vaccinated employee wasn't infected

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead and four of their coworkers were hospitalized after a Covid-19 outbreak swept through a government building in Manatee County, Florida. The outbreak began in the IT department, according to Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes, who is also an epidemiologist. Another person who worked on the same floor but in a different department also tested positive for coronavirus last week.

