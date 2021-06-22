Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trey Murphy Hires Agent, Will Remain In 2021 NBA Draft

RealGM
 16 days ago

Trey Murphy has hired an agent and will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murphy is currently ranked the No. 30 prospect in the ESPN 100. "A lot of teams say they are very intrigued with me. Different teams seem to be targeting me with their first-round pick. The range is wide, so now we need to figure out which teams are the best fit for me and my development. The goal isn't just to get drafted at a certain number, but to play 15 years in the NBA," said Murphy.

basketball.realgm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Nba Draft#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors trade features Andrew Wiggins to New York

The New York Knicks finally have assets to move if they want to land another impact player. That should be the goal of the front office heading into the offseason after the team overachieved this year. The Golden State Warriors could be an intriguing trade partner because of the needs for both sides and Andrew Wiggins could be a player that a trade could be centered around.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 5-word response to possibly joining Chauncey Billups, Blazers

LaMarcus Aldridge may not able to return to the Portland Trail Blazers as a player, but he is more than open to coming back as a coach for the team. Aldridge’s final season ended abruptly, announcing his retirement with the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 campaign due to a heart issue. However, he is not staying away from the game he loves and is even hoping to have a career in the NBA post-retirement.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

West Virginia guard Miles McBride to remain in 2021 NBA Draft

West Virginia guard Miles McBride has decided to remain in the draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. McBride told Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins on Friday, sources tell Greg Carey of Metro News. “This was definitely a difficult decision,” McBride said. “Huggs has done so much for me. I love...
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops star Kofi Cockburn remains in NBA Draft (for now) but hits transfer portal

Illinois star Kofi Cockburn has made an interesting decision. Andrew Slater of The Athletic reported on Thursday at Cockburn has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal while still keeping his name in the NBA Draft — at least for now. The 7-foot center is considering all of his options before making a decision on his future.
NBA247Sports

Maryland's Aaron Wiggins remaining in 2021 NBA Draft

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins is keeping his name in the 2021 NBA Draft and giving up the remainder of his college eligibility, according to a report from ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony. He spent three seasons with the Terrapins. A four-star prospect coming out of High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To The Celtics’ Coaching Hire

It didn’t take the Boston Celtics long to fill its head coaching vacancy, after Danny Ainge’s departure from the front office, and Brad Stevens’ surprising move to the general manager role. Stevens tabbed Ime Udoka, a popular Brooklyn Nets assistant, to replace him. Udoka is taking on his first head...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Maria Taylor Breaks Silence On Rachel Nichols Drama

For the first time since the New York Times story revealed the schism at ESPN over comments made by Rachel Nichols in July of 2020, Maria Taylor has broken her silence. Taylor was on the receiving end of disparaging comments made by Nichols prior to the 2020 NBA Finals that were just revealed to the public over the weekend. The last few days have been marred by controversy at the Worldwide Leader.
NBAclesportstalk.com

What Should the Cavs do With the 3rd Overall Pick?

There are positives and negatives to all potential draft picks. The goal is to find the one with the most positives, if only it were that easy. The Cavs have to pick after the Houston Rockets make their selection, so that may end up making the decision easier. If the Rockets go with Mobley, then they can select whichever of the two guards they prefer. If the Rockets take Green or Suggs, then Mobley falls to the Cavs. None of these players would make the Cavs worse, but we hopefully will select the player that benefits us the most.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft 2021: Mock Draft 1.0

The 2021 NBA Draft is on the horizon, with just over a month until the picks are made on July 29. This year features a particularly strong class, with plenty of All-Star potential in the lottery. Detroit won the honors of picking first, but every team at the top has a chance to improve drastically.
NBACBS Sports

Ben Simmons trade future: 76ers brass discussing options with agent Rich Paul ahead of NBA Draft, per report

After the Philadelphia 76ers tumbled out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, critics pointed to point guard Ben Simmons as the biggest reason why the team faltered in the seven-game series. He averaged 10 points and 8.6 assists against the Hawks, which wouldn't be so bad if he wasn't making over $30 million this season, and still owed $147 million over the next four years. His shooting has been the chief grievance since he's been in the league, and although Simmons and the team are committed to improving his shot this offseason, trading the All-Star has also been discussed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy