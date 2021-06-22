Trey Murphy Hires Agent, Will Remain In 2021 NBA Draft
Trey Murphy has hired an agent and will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murphy is currently ranked the No. 30 prospect in the ESPN 100. "A lot of teams say they are very intrigued with me. Different teams seem to be targeting me with their first-round pick. The range is wide, so now we need to figure out which teams are the best fit for me and my development. The goal isn't just to get drafted at a certain number, but to play 15 years in the NBA," said Murphy.basketball.realgm.com