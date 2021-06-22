Cancel
Science

How clocks have shaped civilisations – podcast

By Anand Jagatia
The Guardian
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the dawn of time, clocks have shaped our behaviour and values. They are embedded in almost every aspect of modern life, from the time on your smartphone to the atomic clocks that underpin GPS. Anand Jagatia talks to horologist David Rooney about his new book, which tells the history of civilisation in twelve clocks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clocks#Civilisation#Smartphone#Gps#Gps
