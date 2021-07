Is the man responsible for one of the most infamous penalty misses in the history of English football slowly turning a weakness into a strength? Gareth Southgate has now overseen two shoot-outs as the manager of England and won both of them.After the first, against Colombia three years ago, the sight of Southgate with his fists clenched and letting out a cathartic scream was one of the images of England’s World Cup. Clearly, that night exorcised at least some of the demons.Now though, it is Germany at Wembley at a European Championship all over again. Maybe it will not...