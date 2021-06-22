Wheels of Courage to roll in Saturday
More than 100 vehicles are expected to roll in Saturday for the Wheels of Courage Car Show at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive. The show, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. The fund helps cancer patients with critical treatment-related expenses, as well as everyday living expenses such as transportation, medication and utilities.nonpareilonline.com