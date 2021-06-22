Cancel
Pottawattamie County, IA

Wheels of Courage to roll in Saturday

By Tim Johnson
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 vehicles are expected to roll in Saturday for the Wheels of Courage Car Show at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive. The show, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. The fund helps cancer patients with critical treatment-related expenses, as well as everyday living expenses such as transportation, medication and utilities.

