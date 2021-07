July 7, 1985 – Julio Cesar Chavez stopped Roger Mayweather in Round 2 to retain his WBC super featherweight title at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Mayweather went to the canvas four times in the second round, although referee Richard Steele deemed just two of them knockdowns before waving an end to the bout. Chavez, who made the second defense of the 130-pound championship he won in September 1984, would go on to beat Mayweather in a rematch in a super lightweight title bout in May 1989.