The UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) crept up for the fourth consecutive month in May, with an estimated rise of 0.8%, prompting a mixed reaction from economists. GDP measures the value of goods and services produced in the UK and estimates the size of and growth in the economy. The fact that GDP is rising is a positive indicator for the economy, but growth remains well below the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level of 3.1% recorded in February 2020.