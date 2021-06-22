Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Juett Gibson

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuett Gibson 79, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Owensboro. Juett Henry Gibson, Jr. was born December 7, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Juett Henry and Eula Mae Wright Gibson. Juett worked as a security guard at Owensboro Country Club and later retired from maintenance at Bon Harbor Nursing Home in Owensboro. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Juett was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann West and by a niece, Denise West.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry Gibson#Owensboro Country Club#Bon Harbor Nursing Home#U S Army Veteran#Military Honors
