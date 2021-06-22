Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, IN

Thomas Ray “Tom” Dever

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, Ind. — Thomas Ray “Tom” Dever, 81, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Princeton. He was born in Ohio County, on Nov. 6, 1939, to the late George Henry and Mary Pauline (Farmer) Dever. Tom was very much a family man and loved them dearly. He served in the ministry at Humble Valley General Baptist Church in Ohio County and played the guitar in church and many other venues. Tom had resided in Princeton since 1968, coming from Evansville. He worked and retired from Potter & Brumfield in Princeton as a mechanical engineer in research and development after 30+ years and bowled on the P & B Bowling league. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher. He was a member of Enon General Baptist Church near Princeton.

www.messenger-inquirer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Princeton, IN
Princeton, IN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Potter Brumfield#The P B Bowling#Heritage Hospice#Killian Hill Road S W#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy