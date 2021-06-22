PRINCETON, Ind. — Thomas Ray “Tom” Dever, 81, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Princeton. He was born in Ohio County, on Nov. 6, 1939, to the late George Henry and Mary Pauline (Farmer) Dever. Tom was very much a family man and loved them dearly. He served in the ministry at Humble Valley General Baptist Church in Ohio County and played the guitar in church and many other venues. Tom had resided in Princeton since 1968, coming from Evansville. He worked and retired from Potter & Brumfield in Princeton as a mechanical engineer in research and development after 30+ years and bowled on the P & B Bowling league. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher. He was a member of Enon General Baptist Church near Princeton.